20.03.2018 03:00:33

Airbus Reportedly Considers New A330 Cargo Model

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) is considering building a freighter version of its slow-selling A330neo widebody, spurred by requests from potential customers Amazon.com Inc and United Parcel Service Inc.,Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The interest from Amazon and UPS could rekindle a competition between Airbus and Boeing Co. as the global air-cargo market rebounds from a decade-long slump. Production of the popular Boeing 767 freighter has been restricted as the U.S. manufacturer focuses on a military tanker variant that is more than a year behind schedule, the people said.

If Airbus moves ahead, the cargo model could help lift sales of the A330neo, a re-engined version of the European planemaker's smallest widebody, which has struggled in the marketplace. The aircraft has garnered 214 orders and lost a sale this month after Hawaiian Airlines switched to Boeing's Dreamliner.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 1'440.00 -5.26% Amazon
United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 105.00 -1.87% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

