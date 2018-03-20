Air France celebrates French haute cuisine with Gout de France

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Air France is partner of the "Gout de/Good France" event, organized by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the chef Alain Ducasse, celebrating fine French cuisine around the globe. As a privileged partner of this new edition with "French wines and spirits" as its theme, Air France is taking part in a gastronomic tour of the world comprising five stages.

An exceptional gastronomic tour of the world

Air France will thus be present during exceptional tastings on -

6 March in Pretoria ( South Africa ) and Mexico City ( Mexico );

( ) and ( ); 7 March in Singapore in the presence of chef Yves Camdeborde who worked with the company in 2016;

in the presence of chef Yves Camdeborde who worked with the company in 2016; 13 March in London (UK), in the presence of chef Michel Roth who is signing Air France's Business class dishes in 2018;

(UK), in the presence of chef who is signing Air France's Business class dishes in 2018; 15 March in New York (USA ).

On 21 March and to mark the event, Air France will organize the first ever wine and Champagne tasting event in the sky with Paolo Basso, voted the world's best sommelier in 2013. On flight AF072 connecting Paris to Los Angeles, the expert wine consultant will present the wine and Champagnes list that he has signed for the company to all the flight's Business customers. Premium Economy and Economy customers will also be able to discover the medium-haul Business class wines.

This event is part of the "Gout de /Good France" event on 21 March when the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs will organize the world's largest dinner reception bringing together over 3,000 restaurants and 150 embassies on all five continents to celebrate fine French cuisine.

"Do you speak French Food?"

Starting 12 March 2018, Air France will launch the "Do you speak French food" campaign on its social media. Short, original and quirky video clips representing a mini gastronomic dictionary, will allow customers around the world to grasp a better understanding of some French gourmet culinary terms.

French web users will be invited to add their own culinary terms to this gastronomic dictionary and post a related pic on Instagram. The competition will take place from 16 to 21 March included and the winner of the best combination will win two long-haul tickets to the destination of their choice.

Air France and fine French cuisine

Air France is committed to providing French haute cuisine in all its cabin classes and promoting this cuisine across the world. With a unique heritage, the company is continuing a culinary tradition that values excellence, pleasure and exclusivity.

To illustrate this exceptional reference of French art de vivre, Air France has been working with the greatest talents for several years, with Joel Robuchon, Olivier Bellin, Anne-Sophie Pic, Guy Martin, Regis Marcon and Michel Roth taking it in turns to sign the company's menu.

In collaboration with Servair, they help to create the La Premiere and Business menus, choose the products and design the dishes that make up the Air France menus available to customers.

For its wines and spirits, Air France works with Paolo Basso, voted Europe's best sommelier in 2010 and world's best sommelier in 2013 as well as with Bettane & Desseauve, authors of the French wine guide, to offer a French wine list of exceptional quality.

Air France gastronomic tour in Singapore, 07 March, 2018

1. At the French residence on 7th March, Chef Yves Camdeborde presented Hay-Smoked Oysters with caviar from Aquitaine. (Ingredients : poached oysters, baby potatoes, caviar, green puree with dressing)

2. Event hosted by French Ambassador to Singapore, Marc Abensour at his residence in Singapore

About Air France

Air France, a global airline of French inspiration, with high standards and a caring attitude, turns the flight into a moment of real pleasure on all its daily operations in France, Europe and worldwide.

