05.05.2018 12:03:33

Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac To Quit After Workers Reject Pay Deal

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said on Friday that it will submit his resignation next week after a majority of Air France employees at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal.

The vote period ended Friday May 4, with 46,771 staff on French contracts at Air France given the chance to have their say electronically on the multi-year pay proposal management had put forward. With a participation rate of 80.33%, 55.44% of employees voted "no", Air France said.

As a result, the pay agreement proposal of 16 April ensuring a 7% wage increase over 4 years, including a 2% increase in 2018, is no longer valid.

Air France said that Janaillac will meet the Air France-KLM and Air France boards on May 9 to submit his resignation, adding that it would be their responsibility to take the appropriate measures to ensure the continuity of the group and Air France during the transition period.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

