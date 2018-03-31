Air Canada Announces Nomination of Gary A. Doer to its Board of Directors

Roy J. Romanow will retire from the Board following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, March 31, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is pleased to announce the nomination of Gary A. Doer to its Board of Directors to be voted on at its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") to be held on April 30, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec. Roy J. Romanow will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the company's AGM after more than eight years of dedicated service.

Mr. Doer is the former Canadian ambassador to the United States and during his tenure from 2009 to 2016, he participated in the negotiations of the Canada-U.S. new border agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership tentative agreement. He also served as Premier of Manitoba from 1999 to 2009. Mr. Doer was elected a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba in 1986 and served as Minister of Urban Affairs and Minister of Crown Investments. From 1979 to 1986, he was the President of the Manitoba Government Employees' Association.

Currently, Mr. Doer is a Canadian member of the Trilateral Commission and serves as Co-Chair of the Wilson Centre's Canada Institute, a non-partisan public policy forum focused on Canada-U.S. relations. In addition, he is a director of several other leading Canadian corporations.

"We are delighted that Gary will be standing for election as a director at Air Canada's AGM and will bring his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the government sector and international relations to the service of our company and our various stakeholders," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

Roy J. Romanow will retire from Air Canada's Board on April 30, 2018 after more than eight years of dedicated service. "Following a distinguished career in government, notably as Premier of Saskatchewan, Roy joined our Board in 2010. On behalf of our employees, directors and shareholders, I sincerely thank Roy for his strategic insight, advice and invaluable contribution to the transformation at Air Canada," said Calin Rovinescu. "We wish him the very best in his retirement."

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2017 served close to 48 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 60 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,300 airports in 191 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2017 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: www.aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

SOURCE Air Canada