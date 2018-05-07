Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health secures bridge financing

May 7, 2018

Aino Health secures bridge financing

Aino Health is increasing its liquidity through bridge financing from the company's CEO Jyrki Eklund, all Board Directors and other members of the management team. The management team and Board of Directors have approved a bridge loan totalling SEK 4.7-5.7 million for the company.

The loan is granted in instalments over the period May 15 to August 31 2018. The annual interest rate is 10 percent. The loan will be repaid in connection with the company being provided with supplementary long-term financing. No guarantee for repayment of the loan has been made. This is a transaction with related parties. The loan will not cover a period of twelve months, but the company is working actively with other measures to obtain financing.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 15.00 PM CEST on May 7, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health, phone: +358 40 042 4221

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading digital solutions and process provider in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of platforms and services reduces sick leave, related costs and deliver long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing and safety as an everyday activity. For more information visit ainohealth.com.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aino Health AB (publ) via Globenewswire

