Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that it will present data on peanut allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018, taking place May 26–30 in Munich.

Late-breaking oral and poster presentations will report additional data from Aimmune’s pivotal PALISADE Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of AR101, Aimmune’s investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy. Other presentations will report on the variability of terminology used in oral immunotherapy in the United States and on the Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life (APPEAL) study conducted with European food allergy advocacy groups on the psychosocial burden of peanut allergy.

Data from AR101 Program / Phase 3 PALISADE Study

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1874

Title: Efficacy and Safety of AR101 in Peanut Allergic Patients Aged 4–55: Results from an International Phase 3, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)

Presenter: George du Toit, M.B., B.Ch.

Session: Oral Abstract Session 20: Management of Food Allergy

Date: Monday, May 28

Time: 15:45 – 17:15, Central European Time

Location: Hall 13b, Messe München

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1672

Title: Immune Responses in 496 Patients Aged 4–17 Years with Peanut Allergy Treated with Oral Immunotherapy Using AR101: Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)

Presenter: Kirsten Beyer, M.D.

Session: Late-Breaking Poster Discussion Session 1: Trendsetting in Immunotherapy Vaccines

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 13:30 – 15:00 Central European Time

Location: Poster Discussion Zone 2, Messe München

Data from European APPEAL Study of Psychosocial Impact of Peanut Allergy

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1802

Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): Results on the Impact of Peanut Allergy on Allergic Individuals, Parents and Caregivers

Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.

Session: Oral Abstract Session 35: Psychological Impact of Allergies

Date: Wednesday, May 30

Time: 10:30 – 12:00, Central European Time

Location: Hall A, Messe München

Abstract: #1259

Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): The First Pan-European Study to Evaluate the Psychosocial Burden of Living with Peanut Allergy

Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.

Session: Thematic Poster Session 8: Different Aspects of Allergic Symptoms

Date: Sunday, May 27

Time: 12:00 – 13:30, Central European Time

Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München

Data on Variability in Oral Immunotherapy Terminology

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1812

Title: Wide Variability in Terminology Used in Oral Immunotherapy: Late-Breaking Results from a Diverse Sample of U.S.-Based Allergists and Immunologists

Presenter: Bradley Chipps, M.D.

Session: Late-Breaking Thematic Poster Discussion Session 8: Miscellaneous: Food Allergy, Allergen Immunotherapy, Skin, Comparative and Veterinary Allergology

Date: Tuesday, May 29

Time: 12:00 – 13:30 Central European Time

Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München

Aimmune will also host a company-sponsored satellite symposium, Immunotherapy for Food Allergy — Evolution or Revolution? (SAT 13), on Monday, May 28, at 17:45 – 19:15 Central European Time in Hall C, Messe München.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune’s first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4–17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005692/en/