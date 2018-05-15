|
15.05.2018 14:00:00
Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that it will present data on peanut allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018, taking place May 26–30 in Munich.
Late-breaking oral and poster presentations will report additional data from Aimmune’s pivotal PALISADE Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of AR101, Aimmune’s investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy. Other presentations will report on the variability of terminology used in oral immunotherapy in the United States and on the Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life (APPEAL) study conducted with European food allergy advocacy groups on the psychosocial burden of peanut allergy.
Data from AR101 Program / Phase 3 PALISADE Study
Late-Breaking Abstract:
#1874
Title: Efficacy and Safety of AR101 in Peanut Allergic Patients Aged 4–55: Results from an International Phase 3, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)
Presenter: George du Toit, M.B., B.Ch.
Session: Oral Abstract Session 20: Management of Food Allergy
Date: Monday, May 28
Time: 15:45 – 17:15, Central European Time
Location: Hall 13b, Messe München
Late-Breaking Abstract: #1672
Title: Immune Responses in 496 Patients Aged 4–17 Years with Peanut Allergy Treated with Oral Immunotherapy Using AR101: Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)
Presenter: Kirsten Beyer, M.D.
Session: Late-Breaking Poster Discussion Session 1: Trendsetting in Immunotherapy Vaccines
Date: Sunday, May 27
Time: 13:30 – 15:00 Central European Time
Location: Poster Discussion Zone 2, Messe München
Data from European APPEAL Study of Psychosocial Impact of Peanut Allergy
Late-Breaking Abstract: #1802
Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): Results on the Impact of Peanut Allergy on Allergic Individuals, Parents and Caregivers
Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.
Session: Oral Abstract Session 35: Psychological Impact of Allergies
Date: Wednesday, May 30
Time: 10:30 – 12:00, Central European Time
Location: Hall A, Messe München
Abstract: #1259
Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): The First Pan-European Study to Evaluate the Psychosocial Burden of Living with Peanut Allergy
Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.
Session: Thematic Poster Session 8: Different Aspects of Allergic Symptoms
Date: Sunday, May 27
Time: 12:00 – 13:30, Central European Time
Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München
Data on Variability in Oral Immunotherapy Terminology
Late-Breaking Abstract: #1812
Title: Wide Variability in Terminology Used in Oral Immunotherapy: Late-Breaking Results from a Diverse Sample of U.S.-Based Allergists and Immunologists
Presenter: Bradley Chipps, M.D.
Session: Late-Breaking Thematic Poster Discussion Session 8: Miscellaneous: Food Allergy, Allergen Immunotherapy, Skin, Comparative and Veterinary Allergology
Date: Tuesday, May 29
Time: 12:00 – 13:30 Central European Time
Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München
Aimmune will also host a company-sponsored satellite symposium, Immunotherapy for Food Allergy — Evolution or Revolution? (SAT 13), on Monday, May 28, at 17:45 – 19:15 Central European Time in Hall C, Messe München.
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune’s first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4–17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.
This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005692/en/
