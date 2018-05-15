<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 14:00:00

Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Data on Peanut Allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies, today announced that it will present data on peanut allergy at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018, taking place May 26–30 in Munich.

Late-breaking oral and poster presentations will report additional data from Aimmune’s pivotal PALISADE Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of AR101, Aimmune’s investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy. Other presentations will report on the variability of terminology used in oral immunotherapy in the United States and on the Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life (APPEAL) study conducted with European food allergy advocacy groups on the psychosocial burden of peanut allergy.

Data from AR101 Program / Phase 3 PALISADE Study

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1874
Title: Efficacy and Safety of AR101 in Peanut Allergic Patients Aged 4–55: Results from an International Phase 3, Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)
Presenter: George du Toit, M.B., B.Ch.
Session: Oral Abstract Session 20: Management of Food Allergy
Date: Monday, May 28
Time: 15:45 – 17:15, Central European Time
Location: Hall 13b, Messe München

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1672
Title: Immune Responses in 496 Patients Aged 4–17 Years with Peanut Allergy Treated with Oral Immunotherapy Using AR101: Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial (PALISADE)
Presenter: Kirsten Beyer, M.D.
Session: Late-Breaking Poster Discussion Session 1: Trendsetting in Immunotherapy Vaccines
Date: Sunday, May 27
Time: 13:30 – 15:00 Central European Time
Location: Poster Discussion Zone 2, Messe München

Data from European APPEAL Study of Psychosocial Impact of Peanut Allergy

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1802
Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): Results on the Impact of Peanut Allergy on Allergic Individuals, Parents and Caregivers
Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.
Session: Oral Abstract Session 35: Psychological Impact of Allergies
Date: Wednesday, May 30
Time: 10:30 – 12:00, Central European Time
Location: Hall A, Messe München

Abstract: #1259
Title: APPEAL (Allergy to Peanuts ImPacting Emotions and Life): The First Pan-European Study to Evaluate the Psychosocial Burden of Living with Peanut Allergy
Presenter: Audrey DunnGalvin, Ph.D.
Session: Thematic Poster Session 8: Different Aspects of Allergic Symptoms
Date: Sunday, May 27
Time: 12:00 – 13:30, Central European Time
Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München

Data on Variability in Oral Immunotherapy Terminology

Late-Breaking Abstract: #1812
Title: Wide Variability in Terminology Used in Oral Immunotherapy: Late-Breaking Results from a Diverse Sample of U.S.-Based Allergists and Immunologists
Presenter: Bradley Chipps, M.D.
Session: Late-Breaking Thematic Poster Discussion Session 8: Miscellaneous: Food Allergy, Allergen Immunotherapy, Skin, Comparative and Veterinary Allergology
Date: Tuesday, May 29
Time: 12:00 – 13:30 Central European Time
Location: Poster Exhibition, Messe München

Aimmune will also host a company-sponsored satellite symposium, Immunotherapy for Food Allergy — Evolution or Revolution? (SAT 13), on Monday, May 28, at 17:45 – 19:15 Central European Time in Hall C, Messe München.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for potentially life-threatening food allergies. The company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune’s first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4–17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

This press release concerns a product that is under clinical investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

Nachrichten zu Aimmune Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aimmune Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen

07.02.18 Aimmune Therapeutics Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.12.17 Aimmune Therapeutics Outperform Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:48
USD/JPY – Rally beendet?
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc 30.14 3.15% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Meyer Burger veräussert Geschäftsbereich Solarsysteme an Patrick Hofer-Noser
Darum notiert der Euro knapp über 1,19 Franken - unter 1,19 US-Dollar
Allzeithoch im Visier: Sika-Papiere auch zu Wochenbeginn gesucht
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX moderat im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX moderat im Minus
Am Dienstag zeigen sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB