29.05.2018 08:00:16

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 29, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 1,841,292 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 21, 2018 up to and including May 25, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €19.76 per share for a total consideration of €36.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €2 billion share buyback program announced on November 8, 2017.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 42,678,115 common shares for a total consideration of €795.2 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

25.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Bernstein Research
22.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold UBS AG
17.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.18 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Kepler Cheuvreux

