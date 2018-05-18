|
Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community:
Agilent Technologies 2018 Analyst and Investor
Meeting
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET
NYSE, New York, N.Y.
Agilent executive team
Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare
Conference
Tuesday, June 12, at 10:40 a.m. PT
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Didier Hirsch, Agilent Chief Financial Officer
Links to each webcast will be available at www.investor.agilent.com.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to its customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.
NOTE TO EDITORS: Further technology, corporate citizenship and executive news is available on the Agilent news site at http://www.agilent.com/go/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005563/en/
