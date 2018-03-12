Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.03.2018 16:00:00

Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has received two 2018 Scientists' Choice Awards — Best New Separation Product for the Agilent 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system, and Best New Spectroscopy Product for the Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system.

SelectScience announced the winners of the 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards during a special ceremony held on February 28 at the international conference Pittcon 2018 in Orlando FL.

This year marks the third time Agilent products have won Scientists’ Choice Awards in both best new separation and best new spectroscopy categories.

"We are focused on innovation with purpose, bringing innovative products to market that meet the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations,” said Patrick Kaltenbach, senior vice president of Agilent and president of the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. "Being nominated for and winning both awards in one year is a real recognition of our exceptional reputation for separation and spectroscopy products among the analytical customer base.”

The Agilent 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system offers outstanding functionality and operational convenience for HPLC and UHPLC analysis. Excellent results are achieved with the system’s pressure range (up to 800 bar) together with the automation capabilities which reduces error-prone manual interaction. Agilent’s Intelligent System Emulation Technology (ISET) facilitates the seamless transfer of methods between LCs, regardless of the brand.

The Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system was designed around customer workflows that require robust performance, superior uptime, and easy serviceability, all in a footprint that is 70% smaller than previous instruments. Agilent’s user configurable Quant-My-Way MassHunter software interface makes the Ultivo one of the most user-friendly triple quadrupole LC/MS systems, allowing scientists to significantly increase their analytical throughput without having to increase the size of their existing laboratories or incur costly software training. When combined with the 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system, these two instruments make a powerful LC/MS triple quadrupole system.

The annual Scientists' Choice Awards celebrate the laboratory products and manufacturers that make a difference to the industry. SelectScience began the Scientists’ Choice Awards in 2007 to enable scientists to voice their opinions on the best laboratory products. Scientists are then invited to vote for their favorite products within each category, and the winners are announced at scientific conferences.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

21.11.17 Agilent Technologies overweight Barclays Capital
18.01.17 Agilent Technologies Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.01.17 Agilent Technologies overweight Barclays Capital
17.05.16 Agilent Technologies Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:45
Überraschender Rückgang der US-Bohraktivität, Goldpreis von guten US-Arbeitsmarktdaten nur kurzzeitig beeinflusst
12:06
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Lassen Sie sich insBIERieren: 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer mit Bierbrauern
08:34
SMI nimmt wichtige Hürde
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:54
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Marktbewegungen in diesem Jahr waren nicht aussergewöhnlich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Agilent Technologies Inc. 71.24 0.15% Agilent Technologies Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
E.ON will RWE-Ökostromtochter Innogy kaufen
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
John McAfee: "Kryptowährungen machen den Regierungen Angst"
SMI im Plus - DAX steigt uber 12'400 Punkte
Boom der Halbleiterindustrie beflügelt VAT - anhaltend starkes Wachstum erwartet
Spekulanten spielten angeblich 'Schlüsselrolle' bei Börsen-Crash
Darum bleibt der Euro über 1,17 Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung an der Wall Street
Die Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich zum Wochenstart zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB