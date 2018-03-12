Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it has received two 2018 Scientists' Choice Awards — Best New Separation Product for the Agilent 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system, and Best New Spectroscopy Product for the Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system.

SelectScience announced the winners of the 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards during a special ceremony held on February 28 at the international conference Pittcon 2018 in Orlando FL.

This year marks the third time Agilent products have won Scientists’ Choice Awards in both best new separation and best new spectroscopy categories.

"We are focused on innovation with purpose, bringing innovative products to market that meet the needs of our customers and exceed their expectations,” said Patrick Kaltenbach, senior vice president of Agilent and president of the Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group. "Being nominated for and winning both awards in one year is a real recognition of our exceptional reputation for separation and spectroscopy products among the analytical customer base.”

The Agilent 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system offers outstanding functionality and operational convenience for HPLC and UHPLC analysis. Excellent results are achieved with the system’s pressure range (up to 800 bar) together with the automation capabilities which reduces error-prone manual interaction. Agilent’s Intelligent System Emulation Technology (ISET) facilitates the seamless transfer of methods between LCs, regardless of the brand.

The Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system was designed around customer workflows that require robust performance, superior uptime, and easy serviceability, all in a footprint that is 70% smaller than previous instruments. Agilent’s user configurable Quant-My-Way MassHunter software interface makes the Ultivo one of the most user-friendly triple quadrupole LC/MS systems, allowing scientists to significantly increase their analytical throughput without having to increase the size of their existing laboratories or incur costly software training. When combined with the 1260 Infinity II Prime LC system, these two instruments make a powerful LC/MS triple quadrupole system.

The annual Scientists' Choice Awards celebrate the laboratory products and manufacturers that make a difference to the industry. SelectScience began the Scientists’ Choice Awards in 2007 to enable scientists to voice their opinions on the best laboratory products. Scientists are then invited to vote for their favorite products within each category, and the winners are announced at scientific conferences.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005667/en/