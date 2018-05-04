<
04.05.2018 17:00:00

Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it is breaking ground on a 15,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s logistics center in Cedar Creek, Texas.

The expansion will increase Agilent’s capacity to house inventory to fulfill the growing demand for next-generation sequencing products from the company’s genomics group.

The facility will be equipped with cold chain storage necessary for temperature-sensitive genomic and bioreagent products. Added logistics services will provide efficient and centralized distribution to laboratories throughout the Americas.

"Following in the wake of recent natural disasters and severe weather events, we are taking steps to further ensure continuous service to customers,” said Henrik Ancher-Jensen, senior vice president, Agilent, and president, Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain. "Our regional warehouses around the world must be able to fulfill evolving customer needs, while a robust and flexible logistics network supports business continuity.”

"Our aim is to always enhance the customer experience,” said Sam Raha, who was recently appointed as president of the Diagnostics and Genomics Group at Agilent. "We strive for excellence and consistency at all levels of our organization.”

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

