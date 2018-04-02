Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Aerohive Networks™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has given Aerohive a 5-Star rating in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The Aerohive Advantage Partner Program was built on four key pillars: capacity, competency, engagement and profitability. Capacity: The Aerohive go-to-market strategy is centered around the idea that membership in the Partner Program is exclusive. Competency: A critical element of the Partner Program design is the idea of driving and rewarding partner competency around Aerohive’s solutions. Aerohive has expanded our training options to the partner community – with an online, self-based training program in addition to instructor-led training. Engagement: Between an enhanced partner portal for self-service, opportunity and lead sharing, as well as deal registration – along with a refined set of rules of engagement with its sales teams – Aerohive is putting significant focus on ensuring partners’ engagement with them is centered on total partner engagement excellence. Profitability: The Partner Program has been enhanced to promote partner profitability options.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers,” said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN’s Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today.”

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

