Additional Strength Predicted For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it fallen almost 85 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,890-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to easing concerns or a global trade war and a bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were higher, and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the technology and steel stocks.

For the day, the index collected 72.00 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,893.53 after trading between 10,829.02 and 10,904.75 on turnover of 130.399 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.92 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 0.80 percent, Mega Financial picked up 0.79 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.41 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.23 percent, Innolux skidded 1.15 percent, Largan Precision plummeted 5.80 percent, China Steel advanced 1.93 percent and Taiwan Steel Union retreated 1.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday after taking heavy damage on Friday. Much of the upside vanished as the day progressed, but the major averages still finished firmly in the green.

The Dow added 46.34 points or 0.19 percent to 23,979.10, while the NASDAQ gained 35.23 points or 0.51 percent to 6,950.34 and the S&P was up 8.69 points or 0.33 percent to 2,613.16.

Stocks failed to sustain early gains following President Donald Trump's conciliatory tweet to the Chinese leadership eased concerns about a potential trade war between the U.S. and China.

Stocks accelerated toward the unchanged line after a report from the New York Times that the FBI had raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer

Crude oil prices snapped Monday on easing concerns of a global trade war between the United States and China. WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.40 at $63.46.