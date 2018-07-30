30.07.2018 19:05:00

Adam Greco Joins Beringer Capital As Analytics Advisor To Its Digital Experience Fund

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beringer Capital announces that Adam Greco will join the firm as an analytics advisor to its Digital Experience Fund. 

The Digital Experience Fund, which includes Adweek, Brandweek, Mediaweek iCi DIGITAL, Blue Acorn, Brandshop and Hyper Giant, serves leading and aspiring brands by investing across commerce, digital experience, artificial intelligence and media. 

Adam Greco is the leading expert in Adobe Analytics and author of the Adobe SiteCatalyst Handbook, the definitive book on the product. Greco is an analytics industry veteran who was one of the early employees at Omniture, led the digital analytics practice at Salesforce.com and currently serves as a Senior Partner at Analytics Demystified. He is also an executive board member of the Digital Analytics Association.

"Beringer Capital has embraced the fact that analytics plays a pivotal role to the future success of brands and I am honored to help advise its family of companies as they navigate the ever-changing analytics landscape," said Greco, who added that "Leading and aspiring brands continue to struggle reining in all the data they have access to. Their ability to easily extract insights and garner value from data and analytics, remains one of the greatest challenges faced by marketing executives today."

In a recent study conducted by Adweek/Brandweek Insights, 98 percent of marketing executives agreed, that the data and analytics collected through a transaction on a brand's website can improve the effectiveness of the brand's overall marketing strategy.  "Yet only one in ten said they had an effective strategy to address this opportunity. Our mission, with the help of Adam and his advisory role, is to close this gap for brand marketers," said Brian F. Martin, Partner & Vice Chairman at Beringer Capital.

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders of growing companies to maximize the value of their business.  Beringer Capital invests in technology-led companies that serve leading brands.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-greco-joins-beringer-capital-as-analytics-advisor-to-its-digital-experience-fund-300688561.html

SOURCE Beringer Capital

