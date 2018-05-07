<
07.05.2018 15:00:00

Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) today announced the appointment of Fabrizio Rasetti as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Actuant. In this newly created role, Rasetti will lead Actuant’s in-house legal function with a broad focus on M&A, compliance, corporate governance, litigation, employment, and intellectual property, among others.

Rasetti brings more than 25 years of broad legal experience across diverse industries including the industrial, mining and services sectors. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Boart Longyear since 2006. For the ten years prior he worked at SPX Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility including General Counsel & Vice President, Business Development, Flow Segment. Earlier in his career he worked for several law firms. He was awarded both a BS and JD from Georgetown University.

Randy Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Actuant stated, "I am pleased to welcome Fabrizio to Actuant. His diverse legal experience, business acumen and track record of collaboration and building great teams will be an integral part of our leadership structure. I look forward to working with him as we continue to implement the important strategic initiatives necessary to achieve our 2021 Vision.”

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.

18.08.17 Actuant Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
22.06.17 Actuant Equal weight Barclays Capital
22.06.17 Actuant Buy Gabelli & Co
22.06.17 Actuant Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
