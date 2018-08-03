|
03.08.2018 13:45:00
Acreage Holdings Board Member and Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner to Participate at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acreage Holdings ("Acreage"), today announced that former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner and Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy are scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 9th, at noon ET.
About Acreage Holdings
Acreage Holdings is a vertically integrated, multi-state owner of cannabis licenses and assets in states where either medical and/or adult use of cannabis is legal. Headquartered in New York City and currently operating in 13 states, Acreage owns cultivation, processing and dispensary operations and has one of the largest footprints of any cannabis company in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acreage-holdings-board-member-and-former-speaker-of-the-us-house-of-representatives-john-boehner-to-participate-at-canaccord-genuity-38th-annual-growth-conference-300691634.html
SOURCE Acreage Holdings
