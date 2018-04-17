Acer Wins 13 Red Dot Design Awards 2018

From notebooks, projectors, to headsets, the award jury honors outstanding designs from across a wide swath of Acer's product portfolio

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announces that thirteen of its products have been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for design excellence. These wins come on the heels of Acer's twelve wins at the recent iF Design Award 2018. This year, with industry-leading innovations such as the Swift 7, the world's thinnest notebook[1], and the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first Chrome OS tablet for education, the Red Dot award-winning Acer products cover a broad range of categories, ranging from notebooks, desktops, headsets, monitors, to projectors. This exemplifies Acer's commitment to making outstanding design an integral consideration for the user experience, regardless of product type and price point.

"We are thrilled that thirteen of Acer's products have been endowed with such a prestigious honor, and equally excited that so many of our product categories are represented among the winners," said Tiffany Huang, President of Corporate Marketing, Business Planning, and Operations at Acer. "Not only are we motivated by our mission to make technology accessible to as many people as possible, but also to provide exceptional experiences via user-centric designs and functionalities on all classes of devices."

Acer's Red Dot Design Award 2018 winners are as follows:

Predator Triton 700 Gaming Notebook

The iF Design Award 2018-winning notebook's svelte 18.9 mm (0.74 inch) thin, 2.45 kg (5.4 pound) aluminum chassis houses a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and best-in-class computing technologies for just the right balance of size and performance without sacrificing thermals, features or rigidity. Its understated black chassis features a minimalist design, with straight contours and angular front corners.

Predator Galea 500 Gaming Headset

The Predator Galea 500 gaming headset puts gamers right inside the game, giving them the ability to hear and not just see the exact location of elements within the game. It achieves this with Acer's TrueHarmony™ 3D Soundscape technology, and recreates the acoustic space based on the orientation of the player's head, convincing the brain that sound is coming from a fixed direction.

Acer Swift 5 Notebook

The Swift 5 is designed for users who want superb portability, solid performance, and a touch of style. The elegant chassis weighs just 970 g making it ideal for people always on the go. A sophisticated selection of materials include ultra-light magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom covers, and magnesium-aluminum alloys for extra sturdiness on the palm rest area.

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Notebook

The Acer Spin 5 features a major breakthrough in design, namely its speakers. In the past, speakers found on convertible notebooks were easily obstructed while in certain usage modes. Acer overcame this with a practical design that ensures the speakers are never obstructed in any of the device's four modes to ensure uncompromised audio.

Acer Swift 7 Notebook

At just 8.98 mm thin the Acer Swift 7 is the world's thinnest laptop. The premium aluminum unibody is pleasing to the eye and gentle to touch, perfect for modern professionals seeking a sophisticated looking device. It has built-in, blazing-fast 4G LTE connectivity which keeps users productive and always-connected, especially useful for professionals who wish to eliminate tedious wireless connection problems on the road so they can stay focused on the task at hand.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Notebook

Built for the casual gamer, the Acer Nitro 5 features a striking design that lets them stand out from the crowd. It sports a mysterious black carbon fiber laser-engraved pattern combined with a menacing red hinge that evokes the spirit of gaming, while also offering outstanding rigidity.

Acer Chromebox CXI3

With solid performance powered by up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the Acer Chromebox CXI3 is a great choice for desktop scenarios in computer labs and libraries. The Acer Chromebox CXI3 features a compact design that fits neatly into all sorts of environments, and can be placed freestanding with the included stand, or secured to the back of the monitor with an optional VESA mounting kit.

Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Designed for education, the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will be used in K-12 classrooms to expand and enhance student learning by bringing the speed, simplicity and security of Chrome OS into the tablet form factor. It will support augmented reality in the future to allow students to experience new ways of learning with Expeditions AR. Expeditions AR is Google's augmented reality technology that maps the classroom and places 3D objects in it for students to study, making subjects such as biology, geography and astronomy easier to comprehend.

Acer Veriton N Series Desktop

The newest generation of Acer Veriton N modular desktops feature a space-saving, customizable mini PC designed that allows the addition of 1 liter module add-ons for M.2 SSDs, ODDs, HDDs, I/O ports, card readers and graphic cards for easy tool-less expansion and upgradability.

Acer Nitro RG0 Series Gaming Monitor

The Acer RG0 series gaming monitor is small in form, but big on gaming. The Full HD monitor features an incredibly slim 7 mm profile and is designed to enhance the gaming experience with a ZeroFrame design that maximizes its viewable screen area, Radeon Freesync™ technology, vivid IPS panel and 1 ms MPRT.

Acer Nitro VG0 Series Gaming Monitor

The Acer VG0 series gaming monitor is an entry gaming monitor that offers a true-to-life color experience. It is able to do this with Radeon FreeSync™ and IPS technologies, while its ZeroFrame design further enhances the gaming experience by maximizing the viewable screen area. The display sits atop of a sharply-cut three-pronged stand that exudes gaming.

Acer VL7860 Projector

The Acer VL7860 projector raises the bar for home cinema entertainment with laser image quality. It is equipped with an innovative laser diode that provides 3,000 lumens brightness and 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with 8.3-megapixel on-screen display. The VL7860 features a compact design that allows it be easily set up in a wide range of environments.

Acer C200 Projector

The C200 LED projector features an amazingly compact (110 x 120 x 30 mm) and lightweight (350 g) form factor that makes it ideal for use outdoors, such as during camping or a day at the beach. With its built-in battery, the C200 can go just about anywhere. The C200 is also a handy tool for work on the go, especially when an impromptu presentation is required.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is now one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit for more information.

© 2018 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Based on Acer's internal survey as of April 16, 2018 of competing clamshell laptop designs available on the market, running Windows OS or OSX

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-wins-13-red-dot-design-awards-2018-300631188.html

SOURCE Acer Incorporated