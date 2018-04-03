<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2018 20:00:00

Access National Bank Promotes David A. Talebian, to Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending

Access National Bank has promoted David A. Talebian to Executive Vice President in its expanding Commercial Lending team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006356/en/

David A. Talebian, EVP Access National Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

David A. Talebian, EVP Access National Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

"Access National Bank sets itself apart from the competition with a talented group of bankers providing industry-specific knowledge, coupled with tailored services and solutions,” Talebian said. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to our long-term success as the organization grows.”

Talebian has been with the Bank since 2007 upon graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Virginia Tech. He later completed commercial lending and bank management education programs offered by both the Virginia Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association.

"David has been with the Access National team from the start of his tremendous career journey, making him one of our ‘homegrown’ success stories here,” Mark Moore, President at Access National Bank, said.

Talebian consistently ranks among the Bank’s top producers annually, with a portfolio comprising of commercial and industrial (C&I) financing, commercial real estate loans, and professional services for businesses typically with $5 million to $200 million in revenue.

In his role, Talebian will continue to serve in a leadership capacity with his team of commercial lenders. In addition, he will remain a primary player in corporate and leveraged finance sectors, medical services, government contracting sectors, and asset-based lending.

He will also support a wide range of essential corporate banking verticals for the Bank, and serve as a member of the Bank’s Executive Loan Committee.

"David’s contributions and leadership have been impactful toward the growth and success of our company,” Moore said. "We are looking forward to his ongoing leadership to propel us to greater heights.”

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally-chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginia’s premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX.” Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

Nachrichten zu Access National CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Access National CorpShsmehr Analysen

19.12.16 Access National Buy Maxim Group
25.10.16 Access National Outperform FBR & Co.
20.10.16 Access National Buy Maxim Group
18.04.16 Access National Mkt Perform FBR Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:46
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
11:03
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
08:36
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Access National CorpShs 28.07 0.21% Access National CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Der Stabilisierungsversuch an der Wall Street scheint am Dienstag auf etwas wackligen Beinen zu stehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB