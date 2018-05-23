<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2018 10:00:12

Acarix AB recruits Per Persson as Chief Commercial Officer

Press release

Malmö, May 23, 2018

Acarix AB recruits Per Persson as Chief Commercial Officer 

Acarix AB (publ) ("Acarix"), today announced the recruitment of Per Persson as new Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate the sales execution for the CADScor®System for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) risk assessment. He has a solid background in sales and marketing of medical technology products in general and in cardiology in particular.

"The Acarix CADScor®System is already in use in several clinics, and our priority is now to accelerate sales of the system primarily in Germany and the Nordic markets. Per Persson's vast experience from similar positions in other, global medtech companies, will be invaluable for the strengthening of our commercial organization", said Christian Lindholm, Acarix's interim Chief Executive Officer.

Per Persson comments: "I am passionate about the implementation of improved methodologies and the Acarix CADScor®System is a prime example of this; adding significant benefits to the patient and the entire healthcare system. I very much look forward to joining the team at Acarix and the opportunities that comes with my new assignment."

Per Persson has more than 25 years of experience from executive management, sales and marketing positions in global medtech companies. He joins Acarix from Airsonett AB where he held the position as CEO combined with the role of VP Sales and Marketing. Prior to Airsonett, Per held the position as VP Sales at Atos Medical, Senior Director Marketing at St. Jude Medical and as a Director Nordic Region at Boston Scientific.

Per Persson will join Acarix in August, 2018.

 Contact:

Christian Lindholm, interim Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: secli@acarix.com, Phone: +46 705 118 333

 Notes to editors:

Acarix was established in 2009, and since 2010 investors Sunstone Life Science Ventures (DK) and SEED Capital (DK) have supported it towards market introduction. Acarix was listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in 2016 and has attracted a highly-experienced management team.

The Acarix CADScor®System combines ultra-sensitive acoustic detection of turbulent arterial flow and myocardial movement with advanced algorithms in a portable device to provide a patient-specific score to non-invasively assess the risk for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in less than 10 minutes. The system has been clinically validated.

See more at www.acarix.com. Press kit: http://www.acarix.com/about-us/press-downloads/.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acarix AB via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Acarix AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Acarix AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:41
SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
22.05.18
USA drehen weiter an der Sanktionsschraube
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
22.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation in der Euro-Zone bleibt gedämpft
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acarix AB Registered Shs 9.38 -1.05% Acarix AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Einigung im Handelsstreit im Fokus: Dow Jones kann 25'000-Punkte-Marke nicht verteidigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist im Mittwochshandel kräftige Abschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB