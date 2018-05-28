Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
About the election of the Chairman and Vice-chairman of the Supervisory board
In the Meeting of the Supervisory board of JSC VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA at May 25th, 2018 Mr Heinz - Jürgen Preiss-Daimler was elected to the Chairman of the Supervisory board of JSC VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA and Mr Peter Cordts will undertake the duties of the Vice-chairman of the Supervisory board.
