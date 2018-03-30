Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

DANVERS, Mass., March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abiomed, Inc. (Nasdaq:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today announced that Todd A. Trapp will be appointed as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 9, 2018.

Mr. Trapp, 47, joins ABIOMED from Watts Water Technologies, Inc., where he served as CFO since 2015. Watts Water Technologies is a $1.5B global manufacturing leader of innovative products to control the efficiency, safety and quality of water within residential and commercial applications. Prior to joining Watts Water Technologies, Mr. Trapp spent 13 years in a variety of financial and operational roles at Honeywell International Inc., a $40B diversified technology and manufacturing company. At Honeywell, Mr. Trapp served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Chief Financial Officer of the Airlines Business Unit, Director of Finance for the Transportation Systems Division, Investor Relations Manager and other senior finance positions. Prior to joining Honeywell, Mr. Trapp held several treasury and finance operational roles at United Business Media, Inc. and Pearson, Inc. Mr. Trapp holds a BS in Accounting from Providence College and an MBA in Finance from Northeastern University.

"I am very excited to join Abiomed, a company that has and continues to revolutionize patient care with its world class Impella technology," said Mr. Trapp. "I am committed to working closely with the employees and shareholders to further grow the company and continue Abiomed's tradition of strong execution."

"After an extensive search, we are pleased to welcome Todd Trapp to our executive team at Abiomed," said Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Abiomed. "Todd's impressive proven record of accomplishment as a global CFO exemplifies his financial expertise, operational discipline and leadership. Todd will help Abiomed rise to the next level for the patients that we serve and our shareholders."

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

