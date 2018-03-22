Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2018 18:11:46

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2017

Almere, The Netherlands
March 22, 2018

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today publishes its 2017 Annual Report.

ASMI's Annual Report is also available on the company's website www.asm.com. The Annual Report includes the Corporate Responsibility Report and the Remuneration Report in order to increase the relevancy and quality of reporting to all stakeholders.

ASMI will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 28, 2018. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available in due time.


About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.


CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

 

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ASM International NV via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu ASMImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASMImehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:50
Vontobel: derimail - ABB, Geberit, LafargeHolcim: 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
09:37
Deutsche Bank – Rutsch unter den Support
08:46
SMI tendiert weiter abwärts
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMI 61.36 -1.76% ASMI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger erleidet 2017 hohen Verlust
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX schliessen tief im Minus
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt
Asmallworld mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Zur Rose-Aktie schliesst schwach: Zur Rose schreibt 2017 rote Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX schliessen tief im Minus
Am Donnerstag bewegten sich Anleger extrem vorsichtig auf dem Börsenparkett.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB