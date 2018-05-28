<
28.05.2018 21:02:04

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Almere, The Netherlands
May 28, 2018


ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2018, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The main resolutions were as follows:

The financial statements for the year 2017 were adopted and shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2017.

The shareholders voted in favor of the dividend payment of € 0.80 per ordinary share.

The shareholders resolved to reappoint Mr. C.D. del Prado and Mr. P.A.M. van Bommel to the Management Board and Mr. M.C.J. van Pernis to the Supervisory Board. Furthermore, the shareholders resolved to appoint Mr. M.C.J. de Jong to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the shareholders granted the members of the Supervisory Board a revised remuneration.

The shareholders also resolved to amend the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the proposals which have been placed on the website of the Company (www.asm.com) and as set out in the explanatory notes to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. That means that the extraordinary distribution of € 4.00 per common share will be made by a repayment of capital to the shareholders and is expected to become payable on or around August 10, 2018.


About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 
CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton
T: +31 625 018 512




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ASM International NV via Globenewswire

