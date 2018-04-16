<
16.04.2018 17:20:52

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF AGM MATERIALS

Almere, The Netherlands
April 16, 2018

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2018, is now available on the Company's website, www.asm.com. This information includes the convocation, the full agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Hilton Hotel, Apollolaan 138, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 30, 2018, as further set out in the convocation for the meeting.

The agenda for the AGM includes amongst others the proposal to pay a dividend in cash of € 0.80 (eighty Euro cents) per common share, the nomination of Mr. C.D. del Prado and Mr. P.A.M. van Bommel for reappointment to the Management Board, the nomination of Mr. M.C.J. van Pernis for reappointment to the Supervisory Board for a period of two years, and the nomination of Mr. M.J.C. de Jong for appointment to the Supervisory Board. In addition, the agenda includes a proposal to adjust the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board, and the withdrawal of 6,000,000 treasury shares.

Furthermore, the Company proposes to the AGM to distribute € 4.00 (four Euro) per common share from the cash proceeds of the placement of the Company's 37,000,000 common shares of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. To do this in a tax efficient manner, it is proposed that the distribution is effected as a repayment of capital to the shareholders by way of a reduction of the par value of the common shares. For that purpose, it is proposed to first increase the issued capital of the Company by increasing the par value of all common shares by amending Article 3 of the Articles of Association and subsequently, after the mandatory procedure has been followed, to decrease the issued capital of the Company by decreasing the par value of all common shares - with the same amount as the increase - by amending Article 3 of the Articles of Association.


About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com


Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512

 




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ASM International NV via Globenewswire

