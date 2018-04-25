<
25.04.2018 07:00:23

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

Amsterdam, 25 April 2018 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, 2 May 2018 at approximately 07:00 CEST.  AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2018 on the same day at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST / 03:00 EDT).

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.  The call-in information is as follows:

Europe                        +44 (0) 330 336 9411

North America            +1 323 794 2551

An operator will direct you onto the call.  The conference call will be available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,100 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).  

For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.         +1 610 293 5804
Steve Daniels
Senior Vice President
sdaniels@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking".  Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information.  When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements.  By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved.  These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire

