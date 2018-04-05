<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2018 05:21:27

AMC To Open First Theater In Saudi Arabia On April 18,after 35-yr Ban On Cinemas

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) said it expects to open its first theater in Riyadh on April 18, after a 35-year ban on cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture and Information announced on Wednesday that it granted the first cinema operating license so that U.S. industry leader AMC.

With a population over 32 million people, the Kingdom constitutes the largest market in the Arab Gulf region and could constitute a USD $1 billion movie market.

In a landmark decision in December, the Ministry of Culture and Information announced that commercial cinemas would be allowed to operate in the Kingdom from early 2018, for the first time in more than 35 years. The decision is part of Saudi Arabia's social and economic reform program under Vision 2030, spearheaded by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is currently on an official visit to the United States.

The Kingdom is set to have nearly 350 cinemas, with over 2,500 screens, by 2030.

Vision 2030 has established a goal of increasing annual Saudi spending on cultural and entertainment activities from the current 2.9% of total household expenditure to 6% by 2030.

Nachrichten zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)mehr Analysen

02.03.18 AMC Entertainment a Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
10.01.18 AMC Entertainment a Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.11.17 AMC Entertainment a Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.08.17 AMC Entertainment a Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.08.17 AMC Entertainment a Hold The Benchmark Company

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.04.18
Vontobel: Spotify - seit gestern an der Börse, heute bei uns als Struki erhältlich
04.04.18
Fallende OPEC-Produktion sorgt für angespannten Ölmarkt – das sollten Anleger nun wissen!
04.04.18
SMI knickt wieder ein
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktien mit hoher Dividendenrendite laufen besser
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A) 15.40 0.98% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re und Softbank reden weiter über Kooperation - Swiss-Re-Aktie deutlich im Minus
Handelskonflikt belastet: SMI schliesst klar im Minus - DAX baut Verluste bis Handelsende deutlich ab
Versöhnliche Töne zum Handelskrieg: US-Börsen schliessen nach tiefrotem Auftakt fester
Analysten: Pepsi könnte verkauft werden - Ist der Konzern für Buffett interessant?
Aktien Schweiz schliessen schwach - ABB unter Druck
Euro legt nach Berg- und Talfahrt zum Dollar zu - Zum Franken im Plus
Spotify mit fulminantem Börsen-Debut in New York
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
China verhängt Strafzölle auf US-Importe wie Autos und Flugzeuge
Jungfraubahn fährt Rekordgewinn ein und blickt optimistisch nach vorne - Aktie mit Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnliche Töne zum Handelskrieg: US-Börsen schliessen nach tiefrotem Auftakt fester
An der Wall Street kam es nach dem schwachen Wochenauftakt und der anschliessenden Erholung am Mittwoch zunächst zu einem Kursrutsch, im Verlauf drehten die Börsen aber ins Plus und schlossen fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB