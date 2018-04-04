ALLETE to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 2

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the first quarter before the stock markets open on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Following the release, Allete Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Alan R. Hodnik, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s Web site, www.allete.com.

A replay of the call will be available through May 6, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056, pass code 2193327. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

