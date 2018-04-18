ALK’s partner for Japan, Torii, secures pricing for new Japanese cedar SLIT-tablet

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that its partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has agreed a price with authorities and secured a listing on Japan’s National Health Insurance reimbursement list for its sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet against Japanese cedar allergy, branded CEDARCURE™.

The listing clears the way for the forthcoming launch of CEDARCURE™, which is expected to take place in the coming months. ALK is entitled to receive royalties of sales of CEDARCURE™.

Jacob Glenting, Vice President, International Markets, says: "The addition of CEDARCURE™ to Torii’s tablet range alongside the previously launched MITICURE™ – ACARIZAX® in Europe – will mean that Torii has clinically-proven products covering Japan’s two most prevalent respiratory allergies, Japanese cedar pollen and house dust mites. Its launch will also further advance ALK’s strategy of completing the tablet portfolio so that it covers the world’s most important respiratory allergies for all relevant ages.”

Japan is the world’s second largest market for allergy medicine, after the USA, and it is estimated that a quarter of people in Japan suffer from allergic rhinitis, with around 70% of these having a specific allergy to Japanese cedar. Japanese cedar allergy can affect people of all ages but evidence shows that the typical age of onset is falling.

CEDARCURE™ was developed by Torii with the support from ALK, and is based on ALK’s proprietary technology that underpins ALK’s own tablet range. In September 2017, Torii received approval for CEDARCURE™ for allergy immunotherapy treatment of Japanese cedar pollinosis (allergic rhinitis) in adults and children. It was the first SLIT-tablet to be approved in Japan for both adult and paediatric use.

CEDARCURE™ offers several advantages over Torii’s existing treatment for Japanese cedar pollen allergy – the SLIT-drops product, CEDARTOLEN™ – including improved efficacy, a simpler dosing schedule, more convenient storage conditions, and the ability to treat children. As a result, it is expected to become a widely used treatment option.

The partnership between ALK and Torii was established in 2011, covering the development, registration and commercialisation of CEDARCURE™, MITICURE™ along with other minor products. When launched, under the terms of the partnership agreement between ALK and Torii, ALK is entitled to receive royalties on CEDARCURE™ sales.

This announcement does not change ALK’s 2018 financial outlook.

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,300 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

About Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Established in 1921, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products in four main therapeutic areas: renal diseases and haemodialysis, skin diseases, HIV, and allergy. The company has approximately 1,000 employees, is headquartered in Tokyo and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:4551). Read more at www.torii.co.jp



