AJAs announces student winners

HALIFAX, April 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs) is pleased to announce this year's student award winners. Each year independent panels of judges, armed with various selection criteria, review submissions from students in journalism education programs throughout the Atlantic region, selecting one winner per category.

CN Prix d'excellence en journalisme: Marie-Pier Corriveau - Université de Moncton - Moncton, NB

AJAs Journalism Prize: Alison Jenkins - Holland College - Charlottetown, PE

Province of Nova Scotia Scholarship: Taryn Grant - University of King's College - Halifax, NS

Atlantic Lottery Achievement Award: Cory Funk - University of King's College - Halifax, NS

Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship: Melissa Wong - College of the North Atlantic - St. John's, NL

Geoff Stirling Memorial Journalism Award: Beth Penney - College of the North Atlantic - St. John's, NL

Nalcor Achievement Award: Michael Moore - College of the North Atlantic - St. John's, NL

CWA/SCA Canada Student Award of Excellence: Karli Slauenwhite - Nova Scotia Community College - Dartmouth, NS

The student winners will be presented with awards in their home Provinces in May. The AJAs gala dinner and awards show will take place on April 28, 2018, at the Halifax Marriott Harbour-front Hotel in Halifax, NS.



Tickets for the AJAs events including the gala dinner and awards show, the daytime professional development workshops series and a panel on the future of journalism in Atlantic Canada can be purchased at www.AJAs.ca.

