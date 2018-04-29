29.04.2018 03:00:00

AJAs Announces 2017 Finalists

HALIFAX, April 28, 2018 /CNW/ - A celebration of excellence in Atlantic Canadian journalism was held tonight during the 37th Atlantic Journalism Awards, at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel. The gold and silver awards were as follows:

Best Page Presentation: Newspaper
The gold winner was: Victoria Bond - Telegraph-Journal - Saint John, NB - The nature of nature.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Diane Crocker/Troy Turner - The Western Star - Corner Brook, NL - #MeToo.

Wayne Thibodeau/Jocelyne Lloyd/Carolyn Drake/Paul Pettipas - The Guardian - Charlottetown, PEI - The price of poverty.

Photojournalism News
The gold winner was: Diane Doiron - For The Canadian Press - Pointe Sapin, NB - The fire within.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Keith Gosse - The Telegram - St. John's, NL - Collision victim comforts friend.

Keith Gosse - The Telegram - St. John's, NL - Devastating fire.

Photojournalism Portrait/Feature
The gold winner was: Chris Donovan - Freelance Photographer CBC NB - Hampton, NB - Patricia's dolls.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Andrew Vaughan - The Canadian Press - Halifax, NS - Proposal accepted.

Scott Munn - The Deep - Halifax, NS - They call it Syria town.

Tim Krochak - The Chronicle Herald - Halifax, NS - Sliver of light.

Atlantic Magazine Article
The gold winner was: Tom Cheney/Nick Hawkins - Atlantic Salmon Journal - Chamcook, NB - Sons of the river.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Deborah Carr - Saltscapes - Bedford, NS - Lighthouse Keeper's daughters.

Sarah Sawler - Halifax Magazine - Halifax, NS - Choose your own Halifax disaster.

Stephen Kimber - Atlantic Business Magazine - St. John's, NL - Growth op.

Atlantic Magazine: Best Cover
The gold winner was: At Home on the North Shore - Pictou, NS - Spring 2017: Strait Up.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Atlantic Books Today - Halifax, NS - Spring 2017: 150? Canada's sticky, messy history.

Atlantic Salmon Journal - Chamcook, NB - Winter 2017: River life - Falls Brook Falls.

Saltscapes - Bedford, NS - Spring 2017: Travel issue cover.

Atlantic Magazine: Best Profile Article
The gold winner was: Janet Wallace - Saltscapes - Bedford, NS - Free Range.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Jennifer Hatt - At Home on the North Shore - Pictou, NS - At home with…Thomas Steinhart.

Stephen Kimber - Atlantic Business Magazine - St. John's, NL - Confessions of a real life ad man.

Breaking/Spot News Reporting: Print and Online
The gold winner was: Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/Rachel Cave - CBC NB - Saint John, NB - Murder in Alberta.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Michael MacDonald/Michael Tutton/Kieran Leavitt - The Canadian Press - Halifax, NS - Four dead in "very, very shocking" house fire in New Brunswick.

Mike Landry - Telegraph-Journal - Saint John, NB - Outage creates havoc across region.

Breaking News Radio
The gold winner was: CBC Radio Labrador Morning Team - CBC NL - Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL - Mud Lake evacuation.

The silver finalist in this category was:
Gerri Lynn Mackey - VOCM - St. John's, NL - Search resumes for Cortney Lake.

Breaking News/Spot News: Television
The gold winner was: Bart Fraize - NTV - St. John's, NL - Froude Avenue fire.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Bart Fraize - NTV - St. John's, NL - Avondale standoff.

Jodi Cooke - NTV - St. John's, NL - Still searching.

Enterprise Reporting: Print
The gold winner was: Karissa Donkin/Shane Fowler - CBC NB - Fredericton, NB - The lost children.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Aaron Beswick - The Chronicle Herald - Halifax, NS - Annapolis tidal turbine.

Andrea Gunn - The Chronicle Herald - Halifax, NS - Former child refugee fights deportation to Somalia.

Brett Bundale - The Canadian Press - Halifax, NS - Abortion access in Nova Scotia among worst in Canada: advocates.

Enterprise Reporting: Radio
The gold winner was: Robert Jones - CBC NB - Saint John, NB - Property tax scandal.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Katie Breen - CBC NL - Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL - Ambulance response times.

Phlis McGregor/Angela MacIvor/Christina Harnett/Jack Julian/Susan Allen - CBC NS - Halifax, NS - Street checks.

Enterprise Reporting: Television
The gold winner was: Rob Antle/Ariana Kelland/Jen White/Fred Hutton/Paul Pickett - CBC NL - St. John's, NL - Public figure, private turmoil.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Pierre-Alexandre Bolduc - Radio-Canada Acadie - Moncton, NB - L'Église catholique au bord du gouffre au Nouveau-Brunswick.

Michael Gorman - CBC NS - Halifax, NS - IWK expense scandal.

Feature Writing: Print
The gold winner was: Chelsea Murray - The Deep - Halifax, NS - How not to die.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Brett Bundale - The Canadian Press - Halifax, NS - The silence after the blast: how the Halifax explosion was nearly forgotten.

Michelle Bartleman - Times&Transcript - Moncton, NB - A day in the life of a monk.

Feature Writing: Radio
The gold winner was: Elizabeth McMillan - CBC NS - Halifax, NS - Atlantic Voice: Returning to their roots.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Angela Gilbert/Lauren Bird/Karissa Donkin - CBC NB - Fredericton, NB - Deep trouble: Joe Howlett's story.

Rachel Cave - CBC NB - Saint John, NB - Remembering Cindy.

Feature Writing: Television
The gold winner was: Sabrina Fabian/Jean-Francois Bisson - CBC NS - Halifax, NS - Climate change taking toll on mental health of Inuit.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Héloïse Bargain - Radio-Canada Acadie - Moncton, NB - Les généreux collègues de Zoe Suarez.

Trina Roache - APTN - Halifax, NS - Bart Jack - Innu resistance.

Business Reporting: Any Medium
The gold winner was: Karen Pinchin - The Deep - Halifax, NS - Catch and release.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Connell Smith/Paul Hantiuk - CBC NB - Saint John, NB - At loggerheads.

Frances Willick - LocalXpress.ca - Halifax, NS - Rockweed.

Sports Reporting: Any Medium
The gold winner was: Maria Jose Burgos - CBC NB - Fredericton, NB -  Transgender athletes thwarted in pursuit of university sports.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Mark Dwyer - NTV - St. John's, NL - Little champion, big hero.

Sean Hatchard/Sarah Seeley - Times&Transcript - Moncton, NB - Rough year for high school football.

Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Any Medium
The gold winner was: Zach Goudie/Mark Cumby - CBC NL - St. John's, NL - Still some more to go.  

The silver finalists in this category were:
Chad Pelley - The Overcast - St. John's, NL - Mary MacDonald's message: art = work. Important work.

Heather Gillis - NTV - St. John's, NL - Come From Away opens on Broadway.

Commentary: Any Medium
The gold winner was: Maggie Rahr - The Chronicle Herald - Halifax, NS - #MeToo The man who raped me moved into my neighbourhood.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Adam Bowie - The Daily Gleaner - Fredericton, NB - Why Gord Downie mattered - to me and the rest of the country

Stephen Kimber - Atlantic Business Magazine - St. John's, NL - Pushing for a human economy.

Video Journalist: Television
The gold winner was: Brett Ruskin - CBC NS - Halifax, NS - Show of work.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Danielle Barron - NTV - St. John's, NL - Show of work.

Philippe Grenier - Radio-Canada Acadie - St. John's NL - Show of work.

Best Community Newspaper News Story
The gold winner was: Kyle Greenham - Northern Pen - St. Anthony, NL - Williams Harbour resettlement.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Aidan Cox/Andrew Ryan/Jennifer Bishop/Mark Rickard - The Northern Light - Bathurst, NB - Beluga whale rescue.

Tammy Scott-Wallace - Kings County Record - Sussex, NB - Father hopes his "princess" can walk for the prom.

Editorial Cartooning
The gold winner was: Bruce MacKinnon - The Chronicle Herald - Halifax, NS - Show of work.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Michael de Adder - The Chronicle Herald/Brunswick News - Show of work.

Wayne Wright - Journal Pioneer - Summerside, PEI - Show of work.

Best Information News Radio Program (Selected Program)
The gold winner was: Verglas 2017: Émission spéciale du 29 janvier - Radio-Canada Acadie - Moncton, NB.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Maritime Noon October 11, 2017: Sexual harassment in the workplace  - CBC NS - Halifax, NS.

The Sheldon MacLeod Show June 13, 2017: Sober second thoughts - NEWS95.7 Rogers Radio - Halifax, NS.

Best Radio Newscast (Selected Newscast)
The gold winner was: VOCM 1 PM News May 17, 2017 - VOCM - St. John's, NL.

The silver finalists in this category were:
CBC PEI 4:30 PM News July 26, 2017 - CBC PEI - Charlottetown, PEI.

NEWS95.7 Morning News September 7, 2017 - NEWS95.7 Rogers Radio - Halifax, NS.

Best Television News Broadcast
The gold winner was: Here & Now October 30, 2017 - CBC NL - St. John's, NL.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Le téléjournal Acadie, épisode du 25 janvier 2017 - Radio-Canada Acadie - Moncton, NB.

CBC Nova Scotia News January 20, 2017 - CBC NS - Halifax, NS..

The Jim MacNeill New Journalist Award
The gold winner was: Maria Jose Burgos - CBC NB - Fredericton, NB - Show of work.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Michael Robinson - Telegraph-Journal - Saint John, NB - Show of work.

Michelle Bartleman - Times&Transcript - Moncton, NB - Show of work.

Best Student Journalism
The gold winner was: University of King's College Students - The Signal - Halifax, NS - 9:04:35.

The silver finalists in this category were:
Hadeel Ibrahim - The Aquinian, St. Thomas University - Fredericton, NB - English department loses its muise. 

Kyle Greenham - College of the North Atlantic Journalism - St. John's NL - Missing: a town on edge.

