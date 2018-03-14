Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 21:16:00

AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that in accordance with the terms of the outstanding warrants (CUSIP number 026874156) (the "Warrants”) to purchase shares of AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share, the Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $43.8498 per share from $44.0005 per share and the number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise will increase to 1.027 from 1.023. Each of these adjustments will be effective at the close of business on March 15, 2018. Any Warrant exercised on or prior to March 15, 2018 will not be entitled to these adjustments.

These adjustments resulted from the declaration by the Board of Directors of AIG on February 8, 2018 of a dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Further information on the Warrants and the adjustments to the Warrant exercise price and number of shares of AIG Common Stock receivable upon Warrant exercise, including the U.S. Federal income tax treatment of these adjustments, will be available in the Investor Relations section of AIG’s website.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Nachrichten zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American International Group (AIG) Inc.mehr Analysen

20.02.18 American International Group (AIG) overweight Barclays Capital
06.12.17 American International Group (AIG) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.02.17 American International Group (AIG) Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.12.16 American International Group (AIG) Outperform BMO Capital Markets
28.11.16 American International Group (AIG) Mkt Perform FBR & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

American International Group (AIG) Inc. 55.00 -5.98% American International Group (AIG) Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht rot aus dem Handel
Der US-Aktienmarkt hat zur Wochenmitte Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB