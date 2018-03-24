AGORA Announces Partnership With Ignite Consulting Partners

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. ("AGORA"), a Texas-based provider of technology solutions for the financial services industry, announces its partnership with industry leader Ignite Consulting Partners ("Ignite") to provide increased transparency and security to the consumer finance marketplace through the development of a "Certified Seller Program."

Ignite is the "go to" firm for market participants seeking advice and solutions for compliance needs – from compliance policies, to risk assessments, compliance tracking systems, audits and vendor management. Ignite's partnership with AGORA creates an added level of screening and diligence on sellers who use the AGORA platform to sell their loan portfolios.

Through this innovative program, AGORA sellers will have the opportunity to become "Certified Sellers" if they satisfy the review and standards established by Ignite's proprietary processes. Only those prospective sellers who satisfy these rigorous tests will be designated by AGORA as "Certified Sellers."

"AGORA is excited to partner with Ignite and its best-in-class compliance team," remarked AGORA CEO and founder Steve Burke. "Establishing this Certified Seller Program is another example of AGORA's mission to demystify the loan marketplace, level the playing field and improve economic efficiencies for all parties."

With over $1 Billion of loans listed since its launch in April 2017, AGORA's flagship loan exchange platform has rapidly revolutionized the secondary market for auto loans, allowing buyers and sellers to publish and exchange loan data directly in an efficient and secure environment without the need of intermediaries or brokers.

Steve Levine, CEO of Ignite commented, "Ignite was established to help market players avoid the many pitfalls in today's highly-regulated environment. By partnering with AGORA and developing this innovative certification program, we can help reward those who take compliance seriously."

AGORA was created in response to the many friction points and inefficiencies that exist in the manner that auto loan portfolios traditionally trade – namely poor and inconsistent data, lack of transparency from the brokers who previously dominated the market and heightened regulatory concerns over unsecured transmission of personal consumer data.

About Ignite Consulting Partners

Ignite is a Fort Worth, Texas-based consulting firm that combines technology, change management and compliance solutions for finance companies and car dealers. It transforms businesses through efficiencies, process improvement and risk management. Visit www.ignitecp.com for more information.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Founded by industry veterans, Agora Data, Inc. is an Arlington, Texas-based developer of financial services enabling software and solutions. Its flagship application AGORA was launched to create a true marketplace for buyers and sellers of auto loans. Since the launch of its initial commercial release, AGORA continues to buildout subsequent releases to include extremely robust due diligence, pricing, reporting and compliance modules for the platform. Visit www.agoradata.com for more information.

