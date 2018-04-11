<
11.04.2018 03:00:00

AGCO Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, announced today its 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the "Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterwards.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of approximately $8.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

Analysen zu AGCO Corp.

21.12.17 AGCO Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.17 AGCO Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.08.17 AGCO Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
11.04.17 AGCO Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.12.16 AGCO Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Nachrichten

