<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.05.2018 00:30:00

AFRICA OIL CORP. ACQUIRES SHARES OF AFRICA ENERGY CORP.

Vancouver, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (AOI-TSX, AOI-Nasdaq Stockholm) Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil”, "AOC” or the "Company”) announced today that it had acquired 144,956,250 common shares of Africa Energy Corp. ("Africa Energy” or the "Company”) (TSXV:AFE or Nasdaq First North: AEC) for CAD$0.16 per common share (USD$0.1242 per common share). 

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Africa Oil held a total of 91,096,164 common shares representing approximately 28.54% of the Company’s then issued and outstanding common shares.  Following the acquisition, Africa Oil now holds a total of 236,052,414 common shares, or approximately 34.63% of the Company’s issued and outstanding share capital.  The common shares were acquired pursuant to a private placement offering on May 4, 2018 for a total consideration of CAD$23,192,960 (approximately USD$17,999,969).

The common shares of the Company were acquired by Africa Oil for investment purposes.  Africa Oil may from time to time increase or decrease its investments in the common shares of Africa Energy depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and depending on future market conditions


About Africa Oil Corp.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya and Ethiopia. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".


Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below at 3:30 Pacific Time on May 4, 2018.


For further information, please contact:

Keith Hill,

Telephone Number:     604-689-7842

Fax Number                 604-689-4250


A copy of the Early Warning Report filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Ronda Fullerton, 1-604-689-7842.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Keith C. Hill”

President and CEO


For further information, please contact:  Sophia Shane, Corporate Development (604) 689-7842.


Attachment

Nachrichten zu Africa Oil Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Africa Oil Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
30.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Türkische Konjunktur überraschend stark
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Africa Oil Corp 1.18 0.00% Africa Oil Corp

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Tesla schreibt Rekordverlust - Musks Auftritt bringt Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - zum Franken weiter seitwärts
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB