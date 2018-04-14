NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 14, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including an August 22, 2017 public offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Acadia Healthcare investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

Acadia Healthcare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q2017 including a reduction to its guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by "lower census and higher operating costs."

On this news, the price of Acadia's shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acadia-healthcare-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-acadia-healthcare-company-inc---achc-300629814.html

