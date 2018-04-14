<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.04.2018 04:50:00

ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 14, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), including an August 22, 2017 public offering.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Get Help

Acadia Healthcare investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-healthcare-company-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Acadia Healthcare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q2017 including a reduction to its guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by "lower census and higher operating costs."

On this news, the price of Acadia's shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acadia-healthcare-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-acadia-healthcare-company-inc---achc-300629814.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Analysen

25.10.17 Acadia Healthcare Hold Deutsche Bank AG
25.10.17 Acadia Healthcare Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
28.07.17 Acadia Healthcare Buy Mizuho
05.04.17 Acadia Healthcare Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.02.17 Acadia Healthcare Buy Mizuho

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13.04.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13.04.18
Trump rudert zurück, Gold stark unter Druck
13.04.18
SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 38.80 -2.12% Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
Tesla hat Stress mit US-Behörde und dem Model 3
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Leonteq wird wohl von Old Mutual verklagt - Aktie unter Druck
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Schweizer Anleger zum Wochenausklang zurückhaltend: SMI schliesst knapp im Plus - DAX legt zu
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Schwache Bankenaktien bremsen Dow Jones
Tesla kündigt Gewinne im zweiten Halbjahr an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache Bankenaktien bremsen Dow Jones
Die Wall Street gibt zum Wochenausklang nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB