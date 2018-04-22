ABB Showcases World-Leading e-Vehicle Fast Chargers and Launches AI Readiness Index at Hannover

ABB spotlighted its world-leading Terra HP family of fast chargers for
electric vehicles at Hannover Messe, the biggest global industrial trade
fair. By operating at powers of up to 350 kilowatts and adding as much
as 300 kilometers of range to an electric vehicle in just 12 minutes,
the Terra HP family of chargers have made electric cars more appealing
for consumers by enabling them to refresh the batteries in about the
same time required for filling up a petrol-powered car. Terra HP
chargers are being installed around the world, and they have been
selected for use by Electrify America, the biggest electric vehicle
infrastructure project to date in the United States.
ABB, whose broad array of digitally driven technologies for
electric-power management are used by utilities and businesses
worldwide, is also a global leader in industrial automation and robots
enabled by artificial intelligence (AI). Demonstrating its commitment to
helping the international community address the opportunities and
challenges of AI and industrial automation, ABB at Hannover released a
ground-breaking report in partnership with The Economist Intelligence
Unit: "The Automation Readiness Index: Who Is Ready for the Coming Wave
of Innovation?"
The report, while noting the economic and human benefits that industrial
automation can unleash, finds that even the best-prepared countries must
develop more effective education policies and training programs. Those
policies and programs, the report recommends, must ensure that the rapid
adoption of automation technologies and AI don’t leave people unprepared
for the new, more human-oriented jobs that will be needed as robots and
algorithms take on more of the routine tasks that can be and will be
automated.
ABB's pioneering technology leadership in this new era of integrated
industry also encompasses other innovative solutions that will be on
display at Hannover Messe 2018:
-
YuMi®, the first truly collaborative dual-armed robot and SafeMove2,
the safety solution that enables robots to safely share working spaces
with human operators while reducing total investment by 30 percent.
-
The EVLunic AC wallbox, available with from 4.6 kW to 22 kW of
charging power, serving as a high quality, cost effective e-car
charging point for home and business use, in addition to the Terra HP
line of public-network charging stations for electric vehicles.
-
ABB AbilityTM, the unified, cross-industry digital
capability that empowers customers to know more, do more and do better
– together. The complete list of 210 solutions is available in the new ABB
AbilityTM Solutions Catalog, which is being launched at
the event.
-
ABB AbilityTM Power Transformer, with smart devices built
into every ABB transformer to enable customers to remotely monitor
vital parameters in real time for improved reliability and higher
utilization of grid assets and power networks.
-
STIR, the submersible transformer inspection robot, which makes it
possible to internally inspect transformers without draining their
oil, making the task safer and less expensive.
-
Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), which is celebrating its 50th
anniversary this year. With over 30,000 installations worldwide, GIS
uses pressurized sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) as its insulating gas
instead of air, to enable safer electrical operations in confined
spaces.
-
ABB Ability™ Connected Services, unlocking a world of possibilities in
diagnostics, monitoring, predictive maintenance and asset
optimization, for up to 25 percent fewer incidents and 60 percent
faster response and issue recovery times.
-
ABB Ability™ Digital Powertrain, which ensures efficient operation of
powertrain equipment, including drives, motors, bearings and pumps. A
suite of monitoring services – including advanced analytics and
maintenance planning – enables users to digitally "see” operational
variables through an integrated, one-stop portal.
-
B&R, the solutions provider for machine and factory automation
worldwide. Acquired by ABB in July 2017, B&R is integrated into ABB’s
Industrial Automation division as its global Machine & Factory
Automation business unit. Featured are B&R's ACOPOStrak, the
intelligent, flexible transport system that's setting a new standard
for smart-factory motion control in the era of mass customization, and
B&R's Orange Box, an advanced analytics solution for brownfield
assets, which enables users to access previously unreadable data from
digitally isolated machinery.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in
electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and
power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport &
infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning
more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial
digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity
from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural
resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully
electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the
boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB
operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com
