AB Traction: Interim report January - March 2018

Period January - March

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 36 (168), distributed as follows:

Active holdings, listed MSEK 29 (148). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 2 (-1). Financial investments MSEK 7 (24).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.45 (11.37).

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 188 (186).

The net asset value per share increased by 1 (7) percent.

The return on active listed holdings was 3 percent

Events during the quarter

The holding in Eitech was sold after approval by the competition authority in Sweden.

Traction became a new major owner of Mönsterås Metall (49 percent), which at the same time acquired Ankarsrum Die Casting.

Events after the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income, of listed holdings since 31 March amounts to MSEK 120 as of 7 May.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m., CET on May 8, 2018.

