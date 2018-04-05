<
05.04.2018 15:35:00

AB “Klaipedos nafta” has signed a year-long contract for oil products transhipment

 AB "Klaipedos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company) and the Swiss-registered company K2 SAGL on 4th April 2018 have signed an agreement on the provision of oil product transhipment services at AB "Klaipedos nafta” terminal (hereinafter – the Contract).

The Contract is concluded for a one year term. This Contract shall guarantee an additional volume of oil products at the Company‘s oil terminal located in Klaipeda.

The main terms of the Contract is approved by the Board of the Company as provided for in the Articles of Association of the Company.

 

Mindaugas Jurkaitis, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 768

 

