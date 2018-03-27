A FORTUNE 100 FINANCIAL INSTITUTION CHOOSES UNIVERSAL SSH KEY MANAGER

A Fortune 100 Financial Institution has selected SSH.COM’s new quick-to-deploy UKM Analyze™ solution to centralize their SSH key management and to gain visibility to SSH related risks across its business-critical infrastructure. The initial order of approximately 0.5 million USD consists of a software subscription and professional services. The revenue will be recognized during fiscal year 2018.



SSH.COM’s modular approach to key management helps the customer get started and address SSH key-related challenges very quickly and makes the scope of an enterprise-wide key management program manageable.



UKM Analyze is the latest addition to SSH.COM’s Universal SSH Key Manager (UKM) product line that is unique in being able to simultaneously manage, deploy, and rotate user authentication keys for large scale secure shell environments. UKM gives customers a fast and cost-effective way to:

Reduce risk surface

Take enterprise-wide control of and create visibility to SSH access

Automate the entire SSH Key management process

Detect changes and react to policy violations

Meet compliance obligations and validate policy adherence

Effortlessly produce the required risk and compliance reports

"This is the first major delivery of our next-generation UKM Analyze solution. The combination of subscription-based software and our packaged service offering gives the customer a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way to bring SSH access under control and ensure compliance,” said Ms. Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO of SSH.COM. "With UKM Analyze, we can offer our customers an easy-to-deploy solution for even faster results and unmatched ROI. This is yet another industry-first from SSH.COM.”



Nearly 80% of top global financial institutions use Universal SSH Key Manager and other SSH solutions to secure their mission critical applications and data. Universal SSH Key Manager enables an unmatched level of security, automation, and operational cost savings for SSH key management beyond any competitor on the market.



For more information about the Universal SSH Key Manager product line, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/universal-ssh-key-manager/





SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 % of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.