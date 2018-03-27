<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2018 15:30:27

A FORTUNE 100 FINANCIAL INSTITUTION CHOOSES UNIVERSAL SSH KEY MANAGER

A FORTUNE 100 FINANCIAL INSTITUTION CHOOSES UNIVERSAL SSH KEY MANAGER

A Fortune 100 Financial Institution has selected SSH.COM’s new quick-to-deploy UKM Analyze™ solution to centralize their SSH key management and to gain visibility to SSH related risks across its business-critical infrastructure. The initial order of approximately 0.5 million USD consists of a software subscription and professional services. The revenue will be recognized during fiscal year 2018.

SSH.COM’s modular approach to key management helps the customer get started and address SSH key-related challenges very quickly and makes the scope of an enterprise-wide key management program manageable.

UKM Analyze is the latest addition to SSH.COM’s Universal SSH Key Manager (UKM) product line that is unique in being able to simultaneously manage, deploy, and rotate user authentication keys for large scale secure shell environments. UKM gives customers a fast and cost-effective way to:

  • Reduce risk surface
  • Take enterprise-wide control of and create visibility to SSH access
  • Automate the entire SSH Key management process
  • Detect changes and react to policy violations
  • Meet compliance obligations and validate policy adherence
  • Effortlessly produce the required risk and compliance reports

"This is the first major delivery of our next-generation UKM Analyze solution. The combination of subscription-based software and our packaged service offering gives the customer a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way to bring SSH access under control and ensure compliance,” said Ms. Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO of SSH.COM. "With UKM Analyze, we can offer our customers an easy-to-deploy solution for even faster results and unmatched ROI. This is yet another industry-first from SSH.COM.”

Nearly 80% of top global financial institutions use Universal SSH Key Manager and other SSH solutions to secure their mission critical applications and data. Universal SSH Key Manager enables an unmatched level of security, automation, and operational cost savings for SSH key management beyond any competitor on the market.

For more information about the Universal SSH Key Manager product line, please visit: https://www.ssh.com/products/universal-ssh-key-manager/


Helsinki, March 27, 2018


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Kaisa Olkkonen
CEO


SSH Communications Security
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 % of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:43
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
08:25
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tectia Corporation Oyj 1.96 4.83% Tectia Corporation Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
SMI und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Cosmo Jahresergebnisse 2017
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street setzt Aufwärtsbewegung fort
Auch am Dienstag dominieren auf dem US-amerikanischen Börsenparkett die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB