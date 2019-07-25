99% of Patients Would Recommend New Jersey Ambulatory Surgery Centers to their Friends and Family

TRENTON, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent benchmarking study conducted by SPH Analytics for the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (NJAASC) among patients who have had a procedure performed at a N.J.-based ambulatory surgery center (ASC) within the last 12 months, slightly more than 99% strongly agreed or agreed that they would recommend the facility to their family and friends.

Specifically, 89.76% of the 36,000 respondents strongly agreed, while 9.26% agreed; less than 1% (.98%) said they disagreed or strongly disagreed. The NJAASC/SPH Analytics Patient Experience Survey was based on surveys independently conducted by SPH Analytics between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, among patients of New Jersey-based ASCs.

NJAASC President Jeff Shanton noted, "The ASC industry in New Jersey is not only among the most regulated in the nation, but thrives within perhaps the nation's most competitive healthcare marketplace where patient expectations and the caliber of medical care are both extremely high. As a result, the survey findings, which come as no surprise to those of us within the industry, serve to reinforce just how valued an ASC's alternative setting for a wide variety and growing number of procedures is within the region."

According to NJAASC, the roughly 320 ambulatory surgery centers here in New Jersey play a critical role in the delivery of healthcare, providing expert, accessible, safe and often less-costly care to patients seeking same-day procedures, including diagnostic and preventative procedures, as well as outpatient surgery. "Advances in medical technology are enabling physicians to perform more less-invasive procedures in less-intensive medical settings," Shanton added. In fact, the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) estimates ASCs performed more than 20 million procedures in 2017.

The NJAASC/SPH Analytics Patient Experience Survey also revealed that 93% of 14,100 respondents would give their care a 9 or 10 when asked about how they would rate their care during their stay at a New Jersey ASC within the last 12 months, with 10 being the highest rating and 0 being the lowest rating. Another 5.76% rated their care a 7 or 8; less than 1% (.92%) rated it a 3,4,5, or 6, and less than 1% (.2%) rated it a 0, 1 or 2.

"SPH Analytics' data demonstrates that New Jersey ASCs are providing high quality care and a valuable service to the patients and communities they serve," said Amy Amick, CEO of SPH Analytics. "We are so pleased to partner with NJAASC for this Annual Patient Experience Survey and look forward to continuing to provide our ASC clients with invaluable insights that empower them to continually improve how they serve their patients."

About SPH Analytics

SPH Analytics is a leader in healthcare analytics. Through its Population Engage™ suite, SPH provides solutions for deep patient experience measurement and management for health plans, integrated health networks, ACOs, hospitals, ambulatory care providers, and physician groups. Through its Population Care™ and Population Value™ suites, SPH provides solutions for population health management and quality measurement, empowering clients to analyze and interpret their clinical and financial data to maximize their performance. Together these solutions empower clients to meet healthcare's Triple Aim by improving population health, reducing overall cost of care, and improving the patient experience.

SPH Analytics is a recognized leader in the industry, earning accolades as a top ranked population health vendor by KLAS, top-ranked satisfaction measurement firm in the health plan market by Modern Healthcare, and ranked number one in MACRA and MIPS Support Technology for Value-Based Care by Black Book Research. SPH Analytics has been providing insights to clients for more than 25 years and serves clients in all 50 states. Corporate headquarters are in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a portfolio company of the $3 billion STG Partners. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit SPHAnalytics.com.

About NJAASC

The New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (NJAASC) is an incorporated, non-profit organization which was founded in 1992 by owners of ambulatory surgery centers. Its mission is to promote and advance the efforts of New Jersey's ambulatory surgery centers in the delivery of optimum patient care in a cost- effective manner. It offers information, educational and networking opportunities for everyone associated with the ASC industry; provides advocacy on issues affecting its members; monitors state and federal legislation, and interacts with the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) on state and federal issues. NJAASC is a member of the American Society of Quality Control. For more information, visit http://www.njaasc.org.

