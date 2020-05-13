13.05.2020 14:48:00

95% of Small Businesses Fall Short of Meeting Goals, yet 77% Are Confident in Their Ability to Execute

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just 5% of small business owners report achieving all their business goals in the past 12 months, according to a new survey from Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform.

Clutch found that although 95% of small businesses fall short of meeting their goals, 77% are somewhat or very confident in their ability to execute their strategy.

"I think the best goals are realistic but slightly optimistic," said Malte Scholz, CEO and co-founder of project management tool airfocus. "If you don't aim high enough, you risk setting unambitious goals, but if you aim too high, you may never hit your goals and feel discouraged."

Overall, 65% of small businesses achieved at least half their goals in the past 12 months.

More Than One-Quarter of Small Businesses Didn't Do Any Formal Planning in 2019

Small businesses should create a business plan that breaks down their goals and plans to achieve them, yet few businesses actually do.

Clutch found that just 15% of small business owners report fully documenting a strategy in the past year — and 27% developed no strategy at all.

Companies can benefit from a documented strategy to meet objectives and motivate employees. Business owners should, however, be flexible to changing their plans, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

E-commerce site iHeartRaves, for example, changed its focus to selling activewear and loungewear from selling festival apparel due to the current lack of in-person events.

"Luckily, we've been successful with the pivot," CEO Brian Lim said "We've learned that necessity is the mother of change."

iHeartRaves is surviving the current economic downturn because of its flexibility to reshape its formal plan.

Small Businesses Focus on Creating Strategies for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service

No matter their industry, Clutch found that small businesses tend to create strategies in three areas:

  • Sales (46%)
  • Marketing/advertising (41%)
  • Customer service (36%)

    • A sales strategy places businesses' products in front of target customers, while an advertising and marketing strategy reaches those customers and persuades them to make a purchase. Finally, a customer service strategy keeps customers happy.

    All three strategies go hand-in-hand with one another.

    "If the marketing department is failing, so will the sales department, and so will customer service," said Rueben Yonatan, CEO of VoIP research database GetVoIP.

    To create a successful business strategy, Clutch recommends the following five approaches:

  • Set actionable and clear business goals.
  • Focus your efforts on the business areas that matter most.
  • Find a mentor to help guide your business strategy.
  • Draft a formal, documented business strategy.
  • Follow your business plan, but revise it regularly.

    • Read the full report here:
    https://clutch.co/consulting/resources/strategy-development-tips-small-businesses

    For questions about the survey, reach out to Kristen Herhold at 239756@email4pr.com.

    About Clutch
    Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

    Media Contact

    Kristen Herhold
    239756@email4pr.com
    (202) 840-6690

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/95-of-small-businesses-fall-short-of-meeting-goals-yet-77-are-confident-in-their-ability-to-execute-301058309.html

    SOURCE Clutch

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Alcon 55.78
    		5.52 %
    Swisscom 507.20
    		1.16 %
    Roche Hldg G 350.20
    		0.46 %
    Lonza Grp 455.80
    		0.18 %
    Givaudan 3’371.00
    		0.15 %
    Swiss Re 63.56
    		-2.93 %
    CS Group 7.64
    		-3.27 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 318.70
    		-3.57 %
    The Swatch Grp 178.45
    		-3.77 %
    CieFinRichemont 53.40
    		-4.47 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    09:40
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    08:54
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
    08:22
    		Verunsicherung nimmt zu
    12.05.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
    11.05.20
    		Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
    11.05.20
    		Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
    11.05.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    12.05.20
    		Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
    12.05.20
    		Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
    11.05.20
    		Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
    mehr
    Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
    Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
    Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
    ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
    Tesla startet Produktion in Kalifornien entgegen Behördenanweisung - Tesla-Aktie dreht noch ins Minus
    BaFin durchleuchtet Sonderprüfungsbericht zu Wirecard - Wirecard-Aktie etwas leichter
    Corona-Sorgen dominieren: SMI und DAX mit klaren Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
    10 Jahre später: So entwickelte sich die Tesla-Aktie seit ihrem Börsengang
    Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
    Idorsia-Aktie mit kräftigem Gewinn: Idorsia erhält von Neurocrine Biosciences Vorauszahlungen

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Corona-Sorgen dominieren: SMI und DAX mit klaren Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
    Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschen am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB