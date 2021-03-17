SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1008 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’185 0.7%  Dollar 0.9248 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.5% 

17.03.2021 03:33:00

9315-4466 Québec Inc. Disposes of Shares in Lumiera Health Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 9315-4466 Québec Inc. (the "Corporation"), a corporation controlled by Dr. Guy Chamberland, has disposed of 105,000 common shares of Lumiera Health Inc. ("Lumiera"), representing approximately 0.10% of the presently issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera.

Immediately prior to the disposition, the Corporation owned 9,938,929 common shares of Lumiera, representing approximately 10.06% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera. Following completion of this disposition, the Corporation owns 9,833,929, or approximately 9.95%, of the presently issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera.

The securities were disposed of in a single trade through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.045 for an aggregate sale price of $4,725. The Corporation initially acquired the common shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities of Lumiera, or dispose of its holdings of securities of Lumiera, both as investment conditions warrant. The common shares of Lumiera are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NHP".

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere unf 5.50% Coupon p.a. auf Schweizer Titel
16.03.21 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Credit Suisse mit bestem Start seit zehn Jahren
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
Varta-Aktie hebt ab: Varta setzt auf Batterien für Elektroautos
Thrombose-Fälle nach AstraZeneca-Impfung bisher kaum einzuschätzen - EMA hält vorerst an Impfstoff fest
Moderna testet Corona-Impfstoff an Babys und Kindern - Moderna-Aktie schiesst hoch
Chancen durch Nichtverkauf: Sollten Investoren Gewinne nicht frühzeitig mitnehmen?
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie erreicht neuen Höchststand: Partners Group verdient 2020 weniger
Sensirion-Aktie springt an: Sensirion erzielt 2020 deutliches Umsatzplus - Abflauen der Nachfrage erwartet
Tecan-Aktie nach Jahreszahlen gesucht: Tecan mit Gewinnsprung im Coronajahr 2020

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit