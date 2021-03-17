|
17.03.2021 03:33:00
9315-4466 Québec Inc. Disposes of Shares in Lumiera Health Inc.
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - 9315-4466 Québec Inc. (the "Corporation"), a corporation controlled by Dr. Guy Chamberland, has disposed of 105,000 common shares of Lumiera Health Inc. ("Lumiera"), representing approximately 0.10% of the presently issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera.
Immediately prior to the disposition, the Corporation owned 9,938,929 common shares of Lumiera, representing approximately 10.06% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera. Following completion of this disposition, the Corporation owns 9,833,929, or approximately 9.95%, of the presently issued and outstanding common shares of Lumiera.
The securities were disposed of in a single trade through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.045 for an aggregate sale price of $4,725. The Corporation initially acquired the common shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further securities of Lumiera, or dispose of its holdings of securities of Lumiera, both as investment conditions warrant. The common shares of Lumiera are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NHP".
SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.
