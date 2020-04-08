08.04.2020 04:48:00

90% Of Small Business Owners Impacted By Coronavirus, Says Alignable Poll Of 217,000

BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The negative effects of the Coronavirus on small businesses now is impairing the livelihoods of 90% of small business owners across the U.S. and Canada, with more than one-third reporting they have only a couple of weeks of cash to sustain them. That's according to the latest Alignable Small Business Pulse Polls

Ninety percent of small business owners across North America are now negatively impacted by the Coronavirus threat. That's the latest from Alignable's Small Business Pulse Polls, which are monitoring changes in the small business environment on a weekly basis. Alignable.com is the largest referral network for small businesses with more than 4.5 million members. For more information on the polls or the company, contact chuck@alignable.com.

These weekly surveys have monitored small business reactions to the Coronavirus threat since March 13, 2020. The ongoing poll has 217,000 responses to date, making it the largest, most representative survey of small business owners available.

As part of that poll, the Top 10 States and Top 3 Provinces have been identified where the small business impact has been the most severe. 

For the U.S., these states are in the worst shape:

  • Alaska (98%)
  • Rhode Island (95%)
  • District of Columbia (94.6%)
  • Vermont (93.4%)
  • Washington (92.5%)
  • New Jersey (91.5%)
  • New York (91.4%)
  • Michigan (91.2%)
  • Louisiana (91.1%)
  • West Virginia (91.1%)

    • In Canada, these provinces are struggling the most:

  • Saskatchewan (93.1%)
  • Ontario (91.3%)
  • New Brunswick (91.2%)

    • A Silver Lining: The Power of Networks & Community

    While the situation for small businesses across North America remains dire, a ray of hope emerged yesterday: 60% of all struggling small business owners say they're receiving support from their community to weather the storm.

    Networking groups, customers, and other business owners in the same industry were listed among the most supportive segments. The majority of support (52%) was either monetary (16%) or morale-boosting (36%). 

    Our Survey Methodology

    The surveys were conducted via email with a random sample of Alignable's membership database of 4.5 million+ small business owners.  The large Pulse Poll includes results from March 13 - April 6, 2020, and 217,000 responses from small business owners. The survey on community support includes results from April 4-6, 2020, and 16,900 responses. All surveys include small business owners with 1-50 employees.

    Stay tuned for additional poll results from Alignable.com, the largest referral network for small businesses. Media outlets interested in more information or interviews should contact chuck@alignable.com.

    #paytoday 

    #shoplocalonline

    #SmallBusinessStrong

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/90-of-small-business-owners-impacted-by-coronavirus-says-alignable-poll-of-217-000--301037239.html

    SOURCE Alignable

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Adecco Group 39.39
    		6.23 %
    CieFinRichemont 55.24
    		5.38 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 336.30
    		4.34 %
    Givaudan 3'138.00
    		4.11 %
    Swiss Re 76.82
    		3.75 %
    SGS 2'248.00
    		0.90 %
    Nestle 103.90
    		-0.06 %
    Novartis 82.80
    		-0.60 %
    Alcon 49.96
    		-2.23 %
    Roche Hldg G 316.10
    		-3.13 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    07.04.20
    		Gold vor neuen Hochs
    07.04.20
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    07.04.20
    		Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
    07.04.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
    07.04.20
    		SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
    06.04.20
    		Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
    06.04.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    03.03.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    07.04.20
    		Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
    06.04.20
    		Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
    06.04.20
    		Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
    mehr
    Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
    Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
    Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
    Infineon-Aktie klettert kräftig: Infineon schliesst Cypress-Kauf ab
    Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Erholungstendenz bleibt intakt
    Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
    Apple liefert Gesichtsschutz für medizinisches Personal - Anleger begeistert
    Samsung rechnet infolge steigender Chip-Nachfrage mit Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Plus
    HUGO BOSS-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: HUGO BOSS will in Corona-Krise auf Dividende verzichten
    Aktien Schweiz Eröffnung: Aufwärtstrend hält an

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
    Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street brach ihre Erholungsrally ab. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB