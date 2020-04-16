+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020

90 Day Fiancé Star Cortney Reardanz, the new Merula Menstrual Cup Brand Ambassador

NAPLES, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merula Corp. is delighted to announce the signing of 90 day fiancé star, Cortney Reardanz, as its new Merula Menstrual Cup Brand Ambassador.

The 90 day fiancé star will be featured in Merula's new North American campaign which will run across TV and online channels.

"I switched to period cups when I started backpacking. It is compact, affordable, convenient, and good for the environment. Most public restrooms don't have soap or toilet paper. I don't need to change the cup while I am out, because it doesn't absorb liquid. When Merula reached out I was already familiar with their menstrual cup, but they taught me about period poverty. They explained that some girls miss school or work, because they can't afford proper supplies. We discussed their social mission to make period supplies more accessible for everyone. I loved this idea and their mission. I am looking forward to bring the Merula Cup to different parts of the world and help those in need," said Cortney Reardanz.

"Cortney Reardanz is a kind, strong, passionate woman and an advocate for others. She is the perfect ambassador to talk about the role menstrual cups and our entire product portfolio plays in helping women to feel their best during those special days. Merula admires her for her values, her talents and her ability to uplift women in need," said Andreas Kunz – VP of Product Marketing.

Merula's menstrual cup is a one-size cup that can fit all woman no matter their lifestyle or age. In addition, Merula offers a specialty period cup for woman with a very heavy flow. Merula wants every woman to feel confident during their period, no matter if they are swimming, hiking, traveling, or sleeping. Merula's social mission is to help women and girls around the globe to be able to afford period products and not miss out on education or life due to their period.
Cortney Reardanz is an entrepreneur, reality tv star, supporter of women's causes, and an outspoken advocate against online-bullying. Cortney has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business, Finance from Eastern Illinois University.

About Merula Corp.
Merula Corp. is a subsidiary of Merula GmbH Germany. Merula develops, manufactures and sells hygiene products with the Merula Menstrual Cup being the main product. Merula products are sold into over 30 countries worldwide.

 

