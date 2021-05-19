SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’584 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

19.05.2021 03:15:00

9-Year-Old Published Author K. Nadirah Knight Releases Her New Book

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Nadirah Knight is #BLACKGIRLMAGIC.

K. Nadirah Knight

At the age of 7, Nadirah woke up from a very exciting and vivid dream. She remembered every detail and could not wait to share them with her mother. As Nadirah's mother listened closely to the story, she recalled her thoughts-- "the concept was fresh and her story was vivid and inviting." She added that "Nadirah has always been creative. She is always storytelling. Only this time, while her dream and story were still fresh, I encouraged her to write down every detail." It was no surprise that Nadirah fearlessly accepted the challenge.

Nadirah and her mother thought this colorful, imaginative adventure would be a great story to share with other children. The duo spent the next year and a half getting the book illustrated and published. In the spring of 2021, just after her 9th birthday, Nadirah published her first book titled Unicorn Universe.

Nadirah lives in Charlotte, NC, with her parents and older brother, Nasir. She enjoys eating snacks and making videos on her iPad. When Nadirah grows up, she wants to be a YouTuber and Gamer. The young author encourages children of all ages to challenge themselves in creative writing and entrepreneurship.

Unicorn Universe is available on Amazon.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca Leon Rodrigues
+1 (469) 815-7866
biancalrodr@gmail.com

Related Images

k-nadirah-knight.jpg
K. Nadirah Knight
K. Nadirah Knight

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-year-old-published-author-k-nadirah-knight-releases-her-new-book-301294452.html

SOURCE K. Nadirah Knight

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

18.05.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
18.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
18.05.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
18.05.21 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Per SPAC an die NASDAQ: Schweizer Biotech-Startup Roivant strebt an die Börse
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte legen schlussendlich zu
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon streckt wohl Fühler nach MGM-Filmstudios aus - Deutsches Kartellamt mit Verfahren gegen Amazon
Sonova-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Sonova kommt mit Schwung aus der Pandemie
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit