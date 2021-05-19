9-Year-Old Published Author K. Nadirah Knight Releases Her New Book

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Nadirah Knight is #BLACKGIRLMAGIC.

At the age of 7, Nadirah woke up from a very exciting and vivid dream. She remembered every detail and could not wait to share them with her mother. As Nadirah's mother listened closely to the story, she recalled her thoughts-- "the concept was fresh and her story was vivid and inviting." She added that "Nadirah has always been creative. She is always storytelling. Only this time, while her dream and story were still fresh, I encouraged her to write down every detail." It was no surprise that Nadirah fearlessly accepted the challenge.

Nadirah and her mother thought this colorful, imaginative adventure would be a great story to share with other children. The duo spent the next year and a half getting the book illustrated and published. In the spring of 2021, just after her 9th birthday, Nadirah published her first book titled Unicorn Universe.

Nadirah lives in Charlotte, NC, with her parents and older brother, Nasir. She enjoys eating snacks and making videos on her iPad. When Nadirah grows up, she wants to be a YouTuber and Gamer. The young author encourages children of all ages to challenge themselves in creative writing and entrepreneurship.

Unicorn Universe is available on Amazon.com.

