|
12.10.2020 17:05:00
9 Ways to Get Good Cheap Auto Insurance
ERIE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether shopping for electronics, furniture or a new car, we all love getting the most bang for our buck – and insurance companies know drivers are looking for bargains when it comes to their car insurance. That's why many insurers advertise low monthly rates to convince customers they're getting a great deal. But in the event of an accident, that super-cheap auto insurance might leave you stuck paying out of pocket for car repairs or medical bills.
Erie Insurance helps sort it out with a four ways cheap auto policies often fall short, and nine ways to save on your premium without compromising your coverage.
What are the downsides?
Ways to save with ERIE:
At ERIE, we're eager to provide an insurance experience that's personal, fair and affordable. Learn more about auto insurance or get a free online auto quote and get connected with a local ERIE agent in your area.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Family Life Insurance Company is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Life insurance policies not written in New York state. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.
News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-ways-to-get-good-cheap-auto-insurance-301150305.html
SOURCE Erie Insurance Group
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}