9:30 a.m. Update: Power restored to more than 95% of Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of last night, Georgia Power has restored power to more than 95% of customers, approximately 785,000, impacted by Hurricane Zeta. In addition to Georgia Power crews, the company has contractor personnel from out-of-state utilities working with company teams around the clock to restore power to the remaining impacted customers who are able to receive electric service.

Georgia Power logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia Power)

Together, the company has more than 4,000 personnel working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to the approximately 25,000 customers who are without power as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The company has secured personnel resources from utilities in 14 states to support the restoration efforts.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta is widespread and covering the northern half of the state and is similar to the damage seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018. As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power's service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph for more than two hours, along with sustained winds of 25-40 mph for more than five hours straight. Teams continue experiencing challenges including downed trees and roads blocked that must be cleared to enter certain areas.

Damage assessed from Hurricane Zeta:

  • Over 600 broken poles
  • More than 1,800 spans of wire down
  • More than 240 damaged transformers
  • Hardest hit areas include the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton, Dalton, Gainesville, Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville)

Update – As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday

  • Power has been restored to approximately 785,000 Georgia Power customers across the state.
  • There are approximately 25,000 Georgia Power customers currently without power.
  • Approximately 1,900 cases of individual damage or trouble.

As restoration efforts continue, the company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Zeta: 

  • Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
  • Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
  • Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
  • Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
  • Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/930-am-update-power-restored-to-more-than-95-of-georgia-power-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-zeta-301164384.html

SOURCE Georgia Power

