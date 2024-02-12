9/2024·Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
12.02.2024

Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

Trifork
137.40 DKK -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement no. 9 / 2024
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 12 February 2024

Trifork Holding AG – Weekly report on share buyback

On 2 November 2023, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 November 2023 up to and including no later than 31 March 2024. For details, please see announcement no. 17 of 31 October 2023.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 15 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 232,497 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date     Number of shares      Average purchase price (DKK)      Transaction value (DKK)
Total, last announcement91,847111.1410,207,863
5 February 20241,200139.40167,280
6 February 20241,300139.07180,791
7 February 20241,400135.79190,106
8 February 20241,400138.90194,460
9 February 20241,400137.79192,906
Accumulated98,547112.9811,133,406


Since the share buyback program was initiated on 2 November 2023, the total number of repurchased shares is 98,547 at a total amount of DKK 11,133,406. As of 2 January 2024, 6,712 shares acquired through the share buyback program were utilized to fulfill Trifork’s obligations under its employee share program and therefore have been allocated to employees.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 317,632 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6% of total registered shares. The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,420,567.


Information and questions
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company had 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


Attachment


