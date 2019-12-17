17.12.2019 23:34:00

9-1-1: LONE STAR, FOR LIFE, and STATION 19 Heat up CTV's Winter 2020 Schedule

Rob Lowe's new drama 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 19) is joined by new series FLIRTY DANCING (Dec. 29), OUTMATCHED (Jan. 23 on CTV2), FOR LIFE (Feb. 11), and ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (Feb. 16) –
– STATION 19 and GREY'S ANATOMY return to steam up Thursdays with a two-hour crossover event on CTV (Jan. 23) –
– Beloved crime procedural CRIMINAL MINDS enters its 15th and final season with a special two-night premiere event beginning Jan. 8
– THE MASKED SINGER gets coveted post SUPER BOWL slot Feb. 2
 THE 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS® (Jan. 5), SUPER BOWL LIV (Feb. 2), THE OSCARS® (Feb. 9) lead CTV's stellar lineup of live events –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/3ZQFz0

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV is starting the New Year with stellar debuts, returning favourites, and big-ticket live events across CTV and CTV2, as the network today announced premiere dates for Winter 2020. Building on CTV's strong fall schedule, the network is set to introduce five new series throughout January and February, headlined by highly anticipated new dramas 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Emmy Award®-nominee Rob Lowe, and serialized legal and family dramaFOR LIFE, from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.  

"CTV is set to deliver its most dynamic midseason schedule ever," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "With big-buzz new series, hit returning favourites, and the excitement of anticipated live events, the new year will deliver can't-miss television, night after night on CTV."

On CTV2, all-star acts compete for the ultimate title of World Champion when AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS returns to anchor the schedule for its second season. Plus new Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs starrer, multi-camera comedy OUTMATCHED joins the CTV2 schedule in January.

To view full press release featuring CTV and CTV2's Winter 2020 Premiere Dates, click here.

SOURCE CTV

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;