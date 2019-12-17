9-1-1: LONE STAR, FOR LIFE, and STATION 19 Heat up CTV's Winter 2020 Schedule

– Rob Lowe's new drama 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jan. 19) is joined by new series FLIRTY DANCING (Dec. 29), OUTMATCHED (Jan. 23 on CTV2), FOR LIFE (Feb. 11), and ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (Feb. 16) –

– STATION 19 and GREY'S ANATOMY return to steam up Thursdays with a two-hour crossover event on CTV (Jan. 23) –

– Beloved crime procedural CRIMINAL MINDS enters its 15th and final season with a special two-night premiere event beginning Jan. 8 –

– THE MASKED SINGER gets coveted post SUPER BOWL slot Feb. 2 –

– THE 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS® (Jan. 5), SUPER BOWL LIV (Feb. 2), THE OSCARS® (Feb. 9) lead CTV's stellar lineup of live events –

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV is starting the New Year with stellar debuts, returning favourites, and big-ticket live events across CTV and CTV2, as the network today announced premiere dates for Winter 2020. Building on CTV's strong fall schedule, the network is set to introduce five new series throughout January and February, headlined by highly anticipated new dramas 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Emmy Award®-nominee Rob Lowe, and serialized legal and family dramaFOR LIFE, from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

"CTV is set to deliver its most dynamic midseason schedule ever," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "With big-buzz new series, hit returning favourites, and the excitement of anticipated live events, the new year will deliver can't-miss television, night after night on CTV."

On CTV2, all-star acts compete for the ultimate title of World Champion when AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS returns to anchor the schedule for its second season. Plus new Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs starrer, multi-camera comedy OUTMATCHED joins the CTV2 schedule in January.

SOURCE CTV