8th Global Footwear Sustainability Summit, Get Ready for Sustainable Development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Global Footwear Sustainability Summit (8th GFSS 2019), organized by Shanghai Copex Global Co., Ltd., will be held at Holiday Inn Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao fromAugust 29-31, 2019. The summit has received strong supports from CDP, APLF, CHINAWATERRISK, ZDHC, UITIC and other industry leading companies and organizations, attracting over 300 participates from the management of global footwear brand companies, as well as senior executives from sourcing, CSR and supply chain management. Over a period of eight years, it has become one of the most influential footwear industry events worldwide.

Under Sino-US trade friction, it has become particularly sensitive and concerned on tariff topics in the footwear industry, which will make more shoe brands reconsider their plan to expand their production capacity outside ChinatoVietnam, Bangladesh and Myanmar, for instance. However, China's footwear industry has not regressed, as China's economy grows stronger and the market is more suitable for the survival of the brand. It is now a turning point for the development of China's footwear industry, transforming from the processing plant to building high-end brands.

This year, the 8th Global Footwear Sustainability Summit will work closely with all parties involved in shoe manufacturing, textiles, brand, environment and other industrial ecosystems from global footwear industry by interpreting the opportunities and challenges for global footwear production capacity transfer and China's footwear industry to brand transformation in the context of the current political landscapes. On the other hand, CSR is gradually becoming a hot topic in the development of enterprises, the summit will also share practical cases and experiences of sustainable development, including technological innovation, material innovation, employee production safety and environmental protection, so as to help enterprises promote and enforce corporate social responsibility. So far there have been some well-known companies participating in and sharing the project experience in their own fields, such as ASICS, New Balance, Li & Fung, Kering, Cosmo, PFI, EMMA Group, CDP, Wolverine, Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production, WWF, ZDHC, Huaping EDtech, Huafon New Materials and etc.

For the first time, the summit will penetrate the entire industry chain, not only focusing on the upstream of the footwear industry, but also extending innovative business models to gain explosive profit growth. According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistic, the overall growth rate of footwear & apparel, textiles declined significantly. With the impact of e-commerce, how to continuously and steadily increase the sales volume of retail stores is currently one of the challenges that footwear & apparel industry faces. Whether the hot idea "sustainable fashion" in 2019 can be accepted by the new generation of consumer group for a long time? Faced with the multi-level changes of millennial and generation Z consumers' new consumption concept, functional demand and understanding of new products, the brand will pay more attention to conduct deep-seated interaction with consumers through the Internet and AI, providing omni-channel and richer user experience, and realizing seamless integration of online and offline. There will be industry elites in the retail field to discuss the retail revolution.

The summit has been sponsored by Roland DG, PFI, Bureau Veritas, EMMA Group, TÜV Rheinland, WRAP, Huafon, TOPO Solution and SUPER DRY, who will share practical cases and latest technologies during the three-day event.

The Summit will discuss the following highlights:

5G Era: Integrated Solutions to Accelerate Footwear Supply Chain Intelligence & Speed to Market

Operational Excellence in Risk Management of Factories & Workers, Keep it in Line with Brands' Public Recognition & CSR Value

The New World Order of Branding

Digital Transformation Accelerates Footwear Sustainability in Manufacturing & Retailing

The Role of Digitalization in Value Add for the Footwear

Fast Responsible Supply Chain to Build A Closed Loop Connecting Demand & Supply in Digital

Consumption Environment

